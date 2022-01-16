Homelander’s Vengeance Sets The Tone For The Boys Season 3

The Boys will continue their fight against the so-called Superheroes a.k.a the Supes in season 3.

The Boys season 3 was bound to happen and everyone knew about it after the season 2 finale. Now that Amazon Prime has set the date for June 3, 2022, the fanatics are not relieved but more impatient. While the old faces return to the show we have plenty of new ones in the store.

The Boys Teaser

The Boys season 3 will pick up where season 2 left. The S2 finale, has set the bar so high that it could be difficult for next season to meet expectations. But it shouldn’t be impossible for the dark parodical superheroes.

The teaser of The Boys, which brought the released date had very minimal information about the plot. It majorly shows Homelander’s face with gritted teeth getting several camera flashes. Though his face shows a lot of anger that he is trying to hide. It is a clear sign that Homelander is looking for vengeance after the season 2 finale.

The Boys, based on NYT’s best-selling comic by Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis, brings forth the parody of the most popular DC and MCU superheroes. Though they sometimes do some superhero stuff but they are always in the corrupt business.

The Boys vs. The Supes

These superhero parodies are involved in crashing flights, assaulting their fans, murdering people, and misusing their powers. The show is enough to make everyone believe that superheroes are just good for novels and TV shows. If they make it to the real world — they will just bring chaos.

In the series you have Supes on one side and facing them are The Boys, who are fighting with all their might to stop these so-called superheroes. The Boys led by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher come up with all the strategies they can think of and gather all the resources they can, to face the Supes.

Other than Billy Butcher, The Boys include Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, and Las Alonso as Mother’s Milk. Also, The Boys include their own Supe, Kimiko Miyashiro played by Karen Fukuhara.

New Supes will make season 3 more intense

The Boys have been trying to save the world from Supes for two seasons now and they will continue to do so. In the upcoming season, there will be several more Supes that will be added to the already dominating clan.

More dates for ya to put in a planner, carve into your wall, however you remember something important:



June 3 – Episodes 301-303

June 10 – Episode 304

June 17 – Episode 305

June 24 – Herogasm

July 1 – Episode 307

July 8 – Season 3 finale pic.twitter.com/Tj3bdiFwMH — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 7, 2022

Along with the old Supes, the lineup would now also include Soldier Boy, Blue Hawk, Drummer Boy/Supersonic and Crimson Countess. The old and original Supe department includes Anthony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight.

Though the plot details are scarce but with the information about the new Supes, it would be interesting to see who completes The Seven along with the six signature Supes. Also, with the new Supes, the third season could be expected to be even more action-packed than the second season.

The Boys season 3 will premiere with its first three episodes on 3rd June 2022. Then the remaining episodes will arrive weekly with the season finale making its way on 8th July.