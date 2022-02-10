Hit-Monkey: A Lesser-Known Dark R-Rated Marvel Show

Hit-Monkey was introduced recently in Marvel Comics (circa 2010). And with its introduction (or should we say ‘his’ introduction) received a hot streak of popularity in the comics. It is a 10-episode series created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon who also directed the comedy film “Blades of Glory.”

Hit-Monkey matches the vibe and feel of ‘Deadpool’ in its ‘savageness’ and it is not a surprise that Hit-Monkey and Deadpool even appear together in the comics at instances.

The Dark Plot

The background of this story is soaked in revenge and vengeance. Sounds dark enough? It all begins when some people bloodbath the mountains where Hit-Monkey and his monkey tribe lives. Having seen the power of guns, Hit-Monkey decides to get ‘justice’ for himself and his tribe.

Can monkeys actually use weapons and talk to ghosts? We find out this and more in an exclusive bonus clip from @HitMonkey @Hulu pic.twitter.com/jWwH90VoDq — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 6, 2021

Worth Watching Or A Waste Of Time?

Without spilling the spoilers let us see what the good and the not so good stuff about this show.

Those of us who are not so fond of animated stuff might find it difficult to establish an interest in the show but the show is definitely worth watching if you don’t want your brain to constantly churn as it does in the case of complex movies or elaborate series.

The show definitely has some very cool fight sequences and there’s been a commendable job in depicting the ‘R’ scenes with blood and fierce fights. (with people even getting chopped, literally!)

The animation might seem a little too off to the younger millennials but if you’ve seen the ’80s version of G.I. Joe, you’ll get pleasantly nostalgic feels from this show as well.

The background score by Daniel Rojas is like the element that carries the show and without which the show might not flow as ‘crazily’ as it does. So… good job there, Daniel!

Watch: Marvel’s Hit-Monkey I Official Trailer

MORE FROM DKODING: What If…? Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

On the other hand, what might not be a very compelling aspect of this series is that it has its own pace and it might seem too slow to many.

Another problem with this show is that the abundant violence and the fundamental essence of its message, ‘killing won’t solve any problems,’ don’t go very well with each other.

It is one of those shows that develops a strong fan base over time and a strong critique base as well. Which side will you be on?

Stream the show and figure out…