Henry Cavill Vs Zack Snyder: The Man of Steel 2 That Was Never Made

Henry Cavill proposed a Man of Steel 2 project that Warner Bros refused

Hard to believe but there was a time when Warner Bros Studios was heavily invested in Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU and especially Superman. Henry Cavill wanted to do a never-done-before story for Man Of Steel 2 but he never got around to making it since by then WB had different plans for the DCEU, but let’s take a look at what that project was supposed to be.

Watch: First Flight- Man of Steel

An Exciting Visionary Director – Christopher Mcquarrie

Best known for his collaborations with Tom Cruise, his best projects include Mission Impossible: Fallout and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick. A director with a unique outlook, his movies have everything you want from a blockbuster entertainer, yet have that something extra which will wish you wanting for more.

Henry Cavill Vs Zack Snyder

Although Zack Snyder’s version of Superman is loved to death by his fans, not everyone likes his de-constructed version of the Man Of Steel. His version requires the viewer to have an open mind about how the character with such powers would actually handle the realities and difficulties of earth, but not everyone wants to see that. It’s clear from the critics of Zack Snyder that a lot of people liked a quippy and optimistic version of Superman.

Better to have it and not need it

than need it and not have it. https://t.co/rPHf3i7JoQ — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) April 27, 2021

Henry Cavill’s interpretation of Superman

Henry Cavill wanted his superman to be the hopeful and optimistic version that the general audience always wanted. On the sets of Mission Impossible Fallout, Henry Cavill and Christopher Mcquarrie worked out a story that would be loosely connected to Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel but also function as a soft reboot sequel that would resonate with a lot of casual fans.

Christopher Mcquarrie said this, “Many, many people have asked, many, many, many times. I had an awesome conversation with Henry Cavill about an awesome version of Superman while we were on set. You’re sitting around for hours, waiting for stuff to be built so I can put Henry in it, and throw him off a cliff, or freeze him to death. And we talked about a really awesome version of Superman.”

Christopher McQuarrie is ready to go back into the Danger Zone, as are we. https://t.co/RPFedrIjN8 — Collider (@Collider) April 25, 2021

WB’s reluctance to incorporate new ideas

Warner Bros Studios have recently been accused of all sorts of things, but the most complained thing is their reluctance to have creative freedom for a director and listening to fans instead of a select group of critics.

Related: Joker And Deathstroke Conspire To Kill Alfred In The Greatest Batman Movie Never Made

Christopher McQuarrie mentioned in a now-deleted tweet that WB wanted him to fix their broken ideas instead of letting him and Henry Cavill makes an exciting new version of Superman which was never seen before.

It is quite apparent from that statement how desperately they wanted to move away from Zack Snyder’s DCEU while still having the characters and actors he cast. Christopher McQuarrie also stated that he then didn’t want to work on that Man of Steel 2 since it was clear how much he would have to compromise to get his version of Superman to life. The hypocrisy is clear since James Gunn was offered a wide range of projects which even included Superman since WB has always wanted to copy Marvel’s ideas instead of having faith in their own.