Henry Cavill’s Witcher Returns With A Bang In Netflix’s Balancing Act

Henry Cavill has a solid second season as The Witcher

Henry Cavill returns with a bang for the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher. Season 2 expands on the interesting journeys of Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Geralt (Cavill) and leaves us with a very big cliffhanger for the third season.

The Plot

After the events of the first season, Geralt of Rivia has become a true father figure for Ciri, who has a lot of untapped power, so much so to alter the landscape forever. The emotional core of this season is Ciri and Geralt’s relationship. As the latter goes on to teach the former, how to fight and in turn become a true mentor for her. Wherein, the aftermath of the war we had seen at the end of the first season dominates the rest of the plot.

Nilfgaurd is still reeling from the attack and plans more attacks while the elves also want to reclaim what has been lost. And amid all this, there is Yennefer separate journey — of losing her powers and then regaining them — as she too becomes a mentor to Ciri.

The season ends on a cliffhanger with the big reveal. We’re introduced to Emperor Emhyr var Emreis (aka the mysterious leader of Nilfgaard), who takes full credit for ordering the death of Francesca’s baby. As he explains, “It was the best path to helping me find my daughter.”

The Good : Storyline and emotional arcs

The second season of The Witcher is well written and decently executed. The fight scenes look and feel really good and bring out the best of Cavill. This time around Cavill’s Geralt is more expressive and we learn about his intentions to save the child of destiny- Ciri.

Princess Cirilla, aka Ciri, is the main focus of this season. The very talented Freya Allan capably executes what the script demands of her, however, falls short of a stellar performance. Given that, Ciri is expected to be the biggest player in the future seasons.

The storyline this time around is better as it follows a linear structure and is easy to follow. Cavill and Allan have great Father-Daughter chemistry. Both actors deliver the emotional arc of these fan-favourite characters really very well.

The Bad: Problematic VFX, Humour (..?)

There seems to be a distinct reduction of the budget going from season 1 to season 2. Occasionally it is very clear that the VFX is choppy and a green screen is used. This usually is not the case in such well-produced, high-budget shows by Netflix.

Furthermore, a lot of humour has been thrown into this season. Possibly to make it more enjoyable for the general audience tuning in. Although the jokes sometimes fail to land. While understandable, characters like Yennefer and The Bard are not given much-deserved screentime, and a lot of it is wasted on the War plotline.

Nonetheless, a solid season 2 for Netflix’s The Witcher

The Witcher is the crown jewel of Netflix and the studio/streaming service played it safe by balancing their act in season 2 given spin-offs are already in place. Overall this season is better in some aspects and worse than the first one in some aspects — “perfectly balanced as all things should be,” as Thanos would have said! It essentially boils down to a slow, plays-safe watch with decent action sequences to excite us.

So, if you were invested in the first season then The Witcher season 2 does very organically evolve those journeys. Or if you just want more of Henry Cavill’s brooding Geralt of Rivia, you can check the series, which is now streaming globally on Netflix.