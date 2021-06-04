Move Over Henry Cavill & Tom Hardy – Regé-Jean Page Is The New Bond?

Regé-Jean Page is fan favourite to take up the coveted title of MI5 agent 007 aka James Bond

The crown of the traditionally suave, and now gritty and hardened super-spy James Bond, is set to transfer yet again. James Bond’s legacy endures in how the series has embraced the changing times. Take a look at the storylines for example, where Bond explored all kinds of personas from a sophisticated ladies’ man in espionage thrillers, to a campy effects heavy sleuth (read Die Another Day), to a darker and grungier agent that has problems with authority (Casino Royale, Skyfall).

Bond’s latest ventures (post Casino Royale) on the big screen have often asked the question of the durability of one-man driven agency, standing in the face of emerging evil that is smarter and hi-tech, threatening to take down civilization. Existential questions aside, with Daniel Craig’s departure from the series after his fifth venture as the steely-eyed spook, quite a few names have been doing the rounds.

Watch: Regé-Jean Page Addresses Those James Bond Rumors

Henry Cavill

Starting off with Henry Cavill – who’s proven his chops as a leading man with credits like Man of Steel and The Witcher under his belt. He is also not new to the spy genre with starring roles in Mission Impossible and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Cavill’s odds have been put to rest by Dr. Ian Kinane, editor of believe it or not, a journal on James Bond studies. In his opinion, Cavill has become too popular with his meteoric rise, while the Bond series has been seen to prefer relatively unknown stars. For one, Daniel Craig was relatively unknown at the time with roles in movies like Layer Cake and Tomb Raider. But the Bond series is what made him a household name and also drawn critical acclaim for the series.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy, a fan favourite who has also graced us with blockbusters is an unlikely candidate either. Hardy’s manic presence has been seen in movies like Mad Max and Legend, while his qualities that exude Bond-like confidence were seen in Inception and This Means War. Back in 2018, the star had cheekily hinted at being in the race for Bond when he posted hints on his Instagram.

But given Hardy’s track record, and carving his own niche in both industries (British and American), it seems like he too could be too big to fit into Bond’s shoes.

Regé-Jean Page

Amid all this speculation, another name has been added to the list – Regé-Jean Page for Bond. Page, along with the likes of Idris Elba and Daniel Kaluuya are in a slim list of non-white contenders that could play the lead. According to an interview with producer Barbara Broccoli, the role would have to be reimagined which includes the actor being non-white and non-British.

Now, where does that put Page? Speculation on his role began after his exit from the Netflix series, Bridgerton. The 31-year-old has relatively no experience when it comes to being cast as a lead for a major movie – which works in his favour. But given the chance would he take it? In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he deftly avoided the question by commenting on how honoured he felt to even be included in the gossip.

Does that mean he’s a shoo-in for the role? Talent aside, a lot of polls conducted show that the audience has been calling for an actor of colour to replace the typecasting. Along with this, the likes of Idris Elba for Bond, have also been discussed at great lengths. Age aside, Elba is not impressed with the lip-service act that casting him would do for the franchise.

Regé-Jean Page’s chances to play James Bond on the other hand are much higher given the decision for studio executives to make blockbuster gold, the likes of the MCU or even the Mission Impossible franchise. Could Page be the youngest to be cast in the role? Whatever the studio’s decision, it has never faltered from introducing a fresh face. Maybe Regé-Jean Page’s addition to the Bond mix finally spans the race bridge and puts all the speculation to rest!