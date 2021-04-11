RestoreTheSnyderverse: Henry Cavill’s Superman Arc Has Much More To Offer

This is the first of the two-part feature that’ll take you through Superman Henry Cavill’s entire Snyderverse journey

Now that the four-hour-long ultimate cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out, it is fascinating to wonder what journey Superman (Henry Cavill) has taken to arrive in the Black Suit. From Man of Steel to Batman Vs Superman to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Henry Cavill takes his Superman on an amazing journey.

What was his story in Man Of Steel?

Henry Cavill’s Superman was introduced to the world in Man of Steel. It showed Kal-el/ Clark Kent’s journey of how he learned about his abilities, as well as understood the importance of his duty to lead the people of earth and protect them. After killing his nemesis General Zod, Superman mourned the loss of the last Kryptonian and started a journey to become the Man Of Steel. He also meets and falls in love with Lois Lane, whom he later joins at the Daily Planet, working as a journalist.

Learning about his actual parents while also understanding how much his parents on earth cared for him changed Clark forever, he always looks for the good in everything and is a true symbol of Hope.

Twists and turns in Batman Vs Superman

Kal-El was learning his abilities in Man Of Steel, hence when he caused massive destruction of property and lives in his battle with Zod. Batman was very angry with him. Batman viewed him as an unnecessary evil who at any time could do whatever he wanted and nobody could question him.

Batman was already on a self-destructive path, shown as a very unstable version of himself who couldn’t come to terms with Superman. Then Lex Luthor devises an incredibly subtle plan which forces an already paranoid batman to hate Man of Steel even more but he never changes who he his. He still hopes he can make Batman understand his problems, and in the end sacrifices himself to kill doomsday for all of humankind.

Rebirth in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

All of mankind is moved by Superman’s loss. But the Amazonians and Atlanteans are very afraid. Since Superman isn’t there, any ally of Darkseid can take the two mother boxes from them, find the third and synchronize them to form the unity. Thus Bruce Wayne, moved by Clark Kent’s sacrifice forms the Justice League to defend earth.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is really an ode to Superman’s beautiful journey, as he goes from an alien people are scared of to their ultimate protector.

He sets the ideals the rest of the world lives by. Thus when he’s brought back, the black suit sequence in which he takes his first flight again is very impactful. He saves the earth yet again, this time from Steppenwolf as he is on the verge of defeating the Justice League. It is also revealed that Lois is pregnant and also shows the start of Batman’s and Superman’s iconic friendship.

This wasn’t supposed to be the end of Superman

Zack Snyder devised Henry Cavill’s Superman journey in the heart of his DC trilogy and a very interesting one. But this wasn’t supposed to be the end of his journey. He was supposed to lead Justice League in the final battle against Darkseid after Batman’s sacrifice to save Lois Lane.

Stay tuned for the folllow up that’ll give you more insight into Zack Snyder’s plan for Superman in Justice League 2 & 3.