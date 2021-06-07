Bye, Bye Henry Cavill! Sasha Calle’s Supergirl To Replace Superman

Cavill to Calle — Superman to Supergirl. What is DC’s intention towards the famous Kryptonians

With Sasha Calle signed on for Supergirl and a Black Superman on the block Henry Cavill’s future as Kal-el is uncertain. While the fan favourite Cavill hasn’t hung his cape and boots yet a movie/cameo/appearance is nowhere in the near future. Furthermore, The Flash 2022 movie takes us into the Multiverse. So what are Warner studios’ plans for the Kryptonians? Let’s find out

Black Superman to usher a new wave of DC films

Warner Bros Studios had announced that they will be doing a Black Superman Kalel/Calvin Ellis origin story with JJ Abrahms and Ta-Nehisi Coates which will usher in a new slate of DC movies for the future.

Calvin Ellis which was originally written by Grant Morrison was inspired by the acts of President Barack Obama and aimed to capture some of his essence in Calvin. In the comics, the rest of his upbringing is quite similar to Clark Kent in which his Kryptonian parents send him to earth because Krypton is collapsing. He is then found by a couple on earth who raise him into Calvin Ellis. But the possibility of him interacting with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is very less.

Coates who has written several Black Panther and Captain America comics is the writer for the script and screenplay for this project. Meanwhile, J.J Abrahms, whose production company Bad Robot had signed a 500 million production deal with Warner Studios is attached to produce this project.

The search for a director is not yet complete but since the project is in a very early stage it might take time to find the perfect director for this grand project. Reports say that they might be looking at Shaka King, who recently directed the critically acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah.

Supergirl will debut in the Flash

One of the big surprises in the lead-up to the development of the Flash movie was the announcement of Sasha Calle being announced as Supergirl. Even though a Supergirl movie was long in the works for DC, the decision to introduce Supergirl in a Flashpoint-inspired movie was weird. But after their decision to not continue with Zack Snyder’s plans, Henry Cavill’s future as the Man of Steel is a bit uncertain. Either he returns in Snyder’s Justice League 2 & 3 if they decide to make those, or he returns in the eventual Shazam vs Black Adam showdown.

So for the time being Sasha Calle’s Supergirl might be the only Kryptonian left in the DC movies which has some connectivity with other characters. So on paper, it makes sense to introduce Kara Zor-el in a film that will introduce the multiverse concept. A Supergirl movie will be made according to Mark Hughes at Forbes, so we will see her journey as well in a future movie.

Like Kal-El, Kara also has an amazing journey which she has to go through before she becomes the perfect version of Supergirl. So if the current DC head Walter Hamada’s plans go ahead, we will see Supergirl becoming the main Kryptonian in the future DC movies team-up movies. So while the future of Kryptonians looks messy in the current state of DC, there will be a lot of them.

This movie will be a pivotal movie for Warner Bros’ Dc franchise as they attempt to soft reboot the franchise by introducing the multiverse concept which will enable different filmmakers to make their versions of the characters separate from previous interpretations. Since this movie will be exploring different timelines through Flash’s ability to time travel by using the cosmic treadmill, we will see Affleck, as well as Keaton, cast as Batman.