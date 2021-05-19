Henry Cavill Politely Ask Fans To Stay Out Of His Personal Life

Henry Cavill has finally taken over Instagram to ask the world to stay out of his personal and professional life.

Superman himself took to Instagram in the most respectful manner he could to tell his fans to stop the ever-rising mountain of speculation. He posted a picture with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and said he is “very happy in love, and life.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO5tndthZWj/

An Open Letter

It was no ordinary post with a caption, it was an open letter from Henry Cavill to his fans and followers. For the first time he is not in the news for any rumours or any upcoming movies and tv series, but for something he truly did on social media.

The Witcher actor in his “wee community announcement” said he can notice “some social animosity of late.” He didn’t stop there and extended to ask everyone who is “expressing disdain and showing displeasure through a surprising variety of ways” to stop.

While Henry appreciated “the passion and support” of the people speculating, he stressed on saying that this “passion is misplaced” and there may be times when speculations can cause harm to the people he cares about.

Henry Cavill was obligated to make a post about this— I’m so sad that he really had to do this.



Be happy with him, instead of being against him and his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/6omXy2b3J7 — 𝙸𝚜𝚊𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚊 𝚒𝚜 𝚛𝚞𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 (@IsabelPolnareff) May 15, 2021

Maybe it was time when Henry realized that the water had gone over his head. He has been a part of distasteful speculations forever, and this even shot up last month when he posted on Instagram with Natalie Viscuso on 10th April.

Henry Cavill Is Officially Dating Natalie Viscusohe

Henry Cavill made his relationship public with the Vice President of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, Natalie Viscusohe. He posted a picture with her sitting at the chess table which he captioned “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”

Henry Cavill is 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 official with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. https://t.co/VaNlMI14O1 pic.twitter.com/AiletXW6GB — E! News (@enews) April 12, 2021

The open letter on Instagram is sheer proof that Henry Cavill won’t be able to take it when rumors begin to take over his relationship. At the beginning of the caption, it wasn’t clear where this would go and what might Henry refer to, but a little later it was evident that it was a result of online harassment that Natalie has been a part of for quite some weeks now.

Henry Cavill not only tried putting a stop to such speculations, but he also said that “the negative assumptions about both his personal and professional life just aren’t true.” To put a full stop to the pile of speculations he came forward and spoke about his ongoing relationship. Henry said he is “very happy in love, and in life”

Henry’s Frustration Is Speaking

The caption might seem to be calm but it definitely holds a lot of frustration. Henry said it might seem funny to gossip and speculate but people need to stay out of his personal and professional life and concentrate on their well-being.

Amidst all the chaos Natalie celebrated her boyfriend, Henry Cavill’s 38th birthday, and posted the same on her Instagram, which she captioned, “ ‘Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy”.

✨ New Henry Cavill via Natalie Viscuso Instagram story ❤️#HappyBirthdayHenryCavill pic.twitter.com/Kyqko5ufrm — Best of Henry Cavill (@besthenrycavill) May 5, 2021

Henry Cavill was last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when he appeared as the Superman for the last time. Now, he will be reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ S2. Some rumors suggest he might return in the upcoming sequel of Flash.