Henry Cavill Channels Inner John Wick For Highlander

Henry Cavill has been involved with several interesting productions in his career. From playing Superman for Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy to becoming the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher series on Netflix, Cavill has joined forces with John Wick director Chad Stahelski to star in a reimagination of the 1986 hit sci-fi film Highlander.

Cavill can’t keep calm

Cavill broke the Highlander news on Instagram. “I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was lad,” he wrote. “From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers.” (The band Queen had contributed several songs to the Highlander soundtrack, and the film spawned two direct sequels and a TV show.)

He added that he’s been “dipping into some of my Scottish heritage” lately and researching the film. To illustrate, he posted a photo of the books Those Bloody Kilts and So You’re Going to Wear the Kilt, a dagger, and a bottle of what appears to be Scotch.

John Wick director creates a Highlander universe

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski is helming the Highlander reboot, and said this in 2019, “We’re trying to really lay out this universe and not mess it up to the point where you cannot continue this story. We love it so much, we’re trying to treat it with a lot of care.”

The plot for the original movie shows after centuries of duelling to survive against others like him, an immortal Scottish swordsman faces his final opponent: a bloodthirsty barbarian who has chased him across time to 1985 New York City, where they fight for the Prize: the spiritual ability to know everything.

While it is not known that Henry Cavill’s Highlander will be a direct remake of the 1986 film or will be a completely new story playing in the same sandbox, it will be fun to watch the Man Of Steel actor take on another sci-fi genre.

Does that mean Cavill’s time as Superman is over?

The answer to that question is a little complicated. While there is no official announcement that he is out as Superman, there are no current movies in the DC slate that involve Henry Cavill. He could play Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 & 3 if they ever greenlit but till then it’s anyone guess as to whether it will happen.

Superman was the heart and soul of Snyder’s DC story his arc remains to be unfinished. He could still appear as a friend of Shazam in the upcoming Shazam sequel as there is a famous comic story that involves Shazam and Superman teaming up to take down Black Adam.

With Dwayne Johnson creating Black Adam for DC, the return of Henry Cavill as Superman might not be so far-fetched. So for now we can see Cavill in The Witcher season 2 which will drop sometime later this year which will feature a continuation of Geralt Of Rivia’s story from the previous season as he meets his destiny. After which Chad Stahelsi will start production for Highlander with Henry Cavill.