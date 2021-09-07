HOLLYWOOD

It’s Official Henry Cavill Isn’t Superman!

DKODING Studio
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes.

Previous Article
Gal Gadot Is Fired From DC: Wonder Woman 3 In Limbo
No Newer Articles