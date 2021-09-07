It’s Official Henry Cavill Isn’t Superman!

Henry Cavill, once the face of DCEU was mysteriously absent from the cover of the DC FanDome, so is he fired?

Actor Henry Cavill is part of many multimillion dollar franchises however, him being Superman tops every fans list. When Snyder made him the heart of his DCEU franchise the future looked promising. But we all know how it turned out. Cavill’s last stint as Kal-El was Zack Snyder’s Justice League this year. And since then many things have changed including the power structure within WB. Now weirder things are happening.

Where is Henry Cavill’s Superman in the DC Fandome poster?

The DCEU is the best example of how to ruin a franchise with your own decisions. After fans had warmed up to the Henry Cavill version of Superman after seeing him in three DC movies- Man of Steel, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, DC and WB decided to pull the plug on Henry Cavill’s future. While The Witcher actor even requested to make a Man Of Steel 2 with Top Gun: Maverick producer Christopher Mcquarrie, he was not given the green light to do his movie. And perhaps the final nail in the coffin is seeing him banished from the DC FanDome poster and instead Tyler from Superman and Lois is present as the Superman to represent DC. It is a pretty bad look when the cinematic version of the Kryptonian gets replaced by the TV series version.

One day. One show. All for you. Mark your calendars for #DCFanDome, a free, streaming, global fan experience on October 16! https://t.co/eRCMvYggyP pic.twitter.com/XQialzQMol — DC (@DCComics) August 31, 2021

Black superman will replace Henry Cavill’s Superman

Calvin Ellis is to Clark Kent what Miles Morales is to Peter Parker. It is an alternative reimagination of the character with their own unique story and villains albeit with the same powers which the original character has. This is different from Henry Cavill’s version of Superman in DC.

Calvin Ellis which was originally written by Grant Morrison was inspired by the acts of President Barack Obama and aimed to capture some of his essence in Calvin. In the comics, the rest of his upbringing is quite similar to Clark Kent in which his Kryptonian parents send him to earth because Krypton is collapsing. He is then found by a couple on earth who raise him into Calvin Ellis.

Ta-Nehisi Coates who has written several comics of Black Panther and Captain America is the writer for the script and screenplay for this project. Meanwhile, J.J Abrahms, whose production company Bad Robot had signed a 500 million production deal with Warner Studios is attached to produce this project. The search for a director is not yet complete but since the project is in a very early stage it might take time to find the perfect director for this grand project. Reports say that they might be looking at Shaka King, who recently directed the critically acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah for Warners.

Val Zod- another Superman for HBO Max

And in the meantime WB and DC have signed up Micahel B Jordon for another Black Superman project, but this time for Val Zod.

Becoming the last of his House after his parents’ execution by Krypton’s court, Val quickly made friends with fellow orphan Kara Zor-El. Moments before Krypton’s destruction, Val, Kara, Kal-El, and another child managed to escape and survive their planet’s destruction thanks to Jor-El and Lara.

Through his trip, Val was educated by his parents’ knowledge recorded on his capsule, teaching him that violence was the stupidest way to overcome issues, driving him to become a pacifist man. This Val Zod project is an HBO Max original so it will be one to watch out for.

Now would be a real good time for some more #ValZod Superman stories – in and out of comics. pic.twitter.com/RxeOpdiH35 — Vindaloo Diesel (@arune) June 6, 2020

Cavill still might return as Clark Kent

So with two Superman projects already in the pipeline, it is looking difficult to see what role might Henry Cavill play in DC. But who knows, Zack Snyder might return after the Discovery merger to finish his Snyderverse, so never say never. And until then, he might be making cameos in other movies like The Flash and Black Adam.