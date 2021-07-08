Henry Cavill Isn’t The Lead In The Witcher Season 2

We all remember Henry Cavill, donning the badass monster-slaying, leather pants donning, silver-haired look in Netflix’s first season of ‘The Witcher’. Cavill’s made a name for himself by playing the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, adapted from the popular Slavic fantasy series created by author Andrzej Sapkowski. With a new teaser released on June 11th, a lot of speculation has gone into what fans can expect from Season 2.

Watch: The Witcher| Trailer

Ciri is centre stage in season 2

Giving an almost Three-Eyed Raven vibe a la Game of Thrones, the teaser drops the viewer into a montage of quick flashes and a brooding Ciri saying, “I need to understand”. And that’s a decent enough place to start – contrary to the video game where a grown-up Ciri shows Witcher like combat skills, the teaser Ciri is still a young trainee on a journey to understand the awesome powers she has.

This is also probably where more time will be spent in understanding the Witcher school, its history with monster-slaying and how Ciri comes of age. A blurred out Ciri wielding a sword alludes to that. Ciri’s powers as a Source, will also probably be explored further – remember her ear-splitting screams? Based on the games and Witcher lore, she can transform into one of the most powerful characters – which means that a good portion of the story in the second season would focus on her journey.

Geralt’s missing, but is he?

The choice to not show Cavill in the promo could be based on a creative choice by the showrunners. Although Cavill’s star power must have pulled the established fan base and new audiences alike, his role in the coming season could take a secondary place in the storyline. Since the focus is to be on Ciri’s development, Geralt’s sheer presence could have been felt to offset the tone of the show.

Geralt’s focus is Ciri, which means that his time may be dedicated to teaching her more of the hard skills, rather than riding into the monster-slaying. Based on a synopsis published by comicbook.com, Geralt will look to protect Ciri and transport her to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

The other reason why Geralt may not be the only source of pedagogic inspiration is quite simple – he’s no mage. In the first season, Cavill’s first major on-screen fight scene in Blaviken shows him use minor magic to stun his opponents. This is also true of how the Witchers are shown in the text – as using simple magic spells rather than all our magical attacks. But with the casting of Danish actor Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, it seems likely Ciri is likely to polish up her magical skills under him.

Weapons and runes

Again alluding to Ciri’s journey in The Witcher season 2, weapons feature quite heavily in the teaser. This could allude to either Vesemir’s choice of weapon and the combat training that Ciri will ultimately face. There is a slightly elongated shot of what looks to be a dagger – the significance of which will only be explained in the show (if it’s not just for drumming up the interest).

Bigger production and a late 2021 return

Based on showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich’s feature, The Witcher season 2 is bolder than before with a lot more shooting locations added in – 15 locations to be precise. The production of the show was halted twice, once in February 2020 with the start of the pandemic, and later in November of the same year because of multiple Covid cases on set.

Production had also been affected because of an injury that Cavill had on set. With the return of Henry Cavill and Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra will reprise her role as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, and Joey Batey as the bard. Netflix is gunning for a late 2021 release, with CEO Ted Sarandos stating that it’s expected in the fourth quarter – just in time for Christmas?