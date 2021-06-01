Henry Cavill Set To Play Up Bisexual Side Of Sherlock For Enola Holmes 2

Henry Cavill is set to experiment with the bisexual characteristics of Sherlock for Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2

Netflix’s uncrowned treasure Enola Holmes that hit the platform last year offered quite an adventure to its audience. From delivering decent mystery to bringing a breath of fresh air to the family of Holmes, the film had it all. We have been on the voyage of *whodunit* before, tracing the criminal along with Sherlock Holmes, king of solving mystery cases. The surprise element comes into play when Sherlock’s sister Enola proves herself as brilliant as him.

Perhaps, even more. To reiterate their respective characters, Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 has been put into the pipeline. And we will see, yet another tale, housing these characters. Once again, they will entwine to whip out an unusual narrative.

More revelation of Sherlock

If you thought, that this is all movie could serve us. A similar kind of a tale of who killed whom in the mystery-thriller genre? You are absolutely wrong. From what is known so far, there is more to the character of Sherlock. Reportedly, Netflix is attempting to twist the character to a height that offers us a pristine outlook, per industry insider Daniel RPK, Sherlock will be bisexual in Enola Holmes 2. The details about it are thin on the ground. But if this idea is wholly put into functionality, nobody knows the outcome. Having acknowledged the massive fan base Sherlock Holmes accumulates, this would be a pretty big deal. Whether this will play out the way it was desired or backfire; is something that will need more time to unwrap.

This could be the reason

One may point it as an unnecessary plot twist, but this may not be always the case. This move holds a deeper meaning. Given the current situation, where everyone is striving to build a world that presents inclusiveness. At such a crucial time, Netflix’s vision to include LGBTQ in the mainstream entertainment media does strengthen the same idea. Yes, there have been movies that have bisexual character portrayals, but to instill this thought in a character, who has a massive fan following can altogether turn out to be a game-changer. Imagine the ways it could augment this whole catharsis of normalizing different sexual orientations. We know the film has a colossal reach, with a whopping 76 million views in the first month, these stout goals, if executed impeccably, can do some good.

However, we have to look into how they intend to move the plotline for Holmes. Whether they spotlight the character with ambitious goals or plan to portray him evil throughout. Because history has it, if one overdoes or meddles needlessly, the results aren’t always welcoming.

The havoc that happened last time

It is not the first time this kind of butchering of the character is happening. Netflix has endeavoured this before but with a different character. In the streaming platform The Irregular, the LGBT was injected to an absurd extent. In it, we see Dr Watson playing a gay character. As the story unfolds, it is learned that Watson was in love with Sherlock and also had a hand in the death of Holmes’ wife Alice. Unfortunately, the movie had to face flack for putting forward an evil image for the community.

We Hope Netflix understands the high stakes it will be tossing while altering the character’s demeanor. And not just thrust a gimmick on the audience’s face for the sake of entertainment and commercial viabilities.