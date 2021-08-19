Hawkeye Series: A Back Door Entry For Netflix Characters

After the season one finale of Marvel’s Loki series, there has been a lot of fresh information and rumours about other upcoming MCU projects. One of last month’s major pieces of information was the reveal that Marvel’s Hawkeye series will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on the 24th of December. Several set photos were also released in April this year that revealed Clint Barton’s new costume for the Hawkeye series. The series was initially meant to be a standalone movie. But after the pandemic catalyzed the launch of Disney+, Marvel CEO, Kevin Feige, decided it should be remade into a series.

Vincent D’Onofrio to return as Kingpin

Although production on the series began in November 2020, not much was revealed about the show until recently. According to rumours on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers Reddit thread, Vincent D’Onofrio is set to make his return as Wilson Fisk in the Hawkeye series. If this happens, the Kingpin of Hell’s kitchen would be the first actor from Marvel’s Netflix projects to crossover into the MCU. Charlie Cox who plays Daredevil in the same series as Fisk is already confirmed to be appearing in the third Spiderman movie; Spiderman: No Way Home.

While Marvel Studios is yet to confirm the rumour or give further details of Wilson Fisk’s role in the Hawkeye series, Vincent D’Onofrio recently liked a tweet that reported his involvement in the series. A recent report from ComicBook also revealed that Marvel intends to involve the Kingpin in future MCU projects as well. The rumour led to further speculation that Fisk could indeed appear in Spiderman: No Way Home alongside Charlie Cox.

Jeremy Renner Spill the Beans

After Marvel confirmed the release date for the Hawkeye series, Jeremy Renner spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what Clint Barton and Kate Steinfield get up to in the series.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.” Renner to Entertainment Weekly

The Cast

The OG Avenger also announced that he had rounded up filming for his role on the Hawkeye series which suggests that we could be getting the first trailer very soon. Several other actors have been confirmed for the Hawkeye series as well. They include Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mom, Tony Dalton as Duquesne, Fra Fee as The Clown and Alaqua Cox as the superheroine Echo. Florence Pugh also returns to play Yelena Belova; the new Black Widow.

The announcement that Echo was going to be involved in the Hawkeye series also gave more credence to the news of Wilson Fisk’s involvement. In the comics, Echo is a super-powered girl with the ability to copy any motion she sees who was adopted by the kingpin of Hell’s Kitchen, Wilson Fisk. Although she has fought and defeated Daredevil in the comics, she usually identifies as a hero.

With the Hawkeye series set to premiere before No Way Home, the events of the series could reflect heavily on Spidey’s third movie. Spiderman: No Way Home currently has a release date set for December 2021.