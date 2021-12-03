Echo Makes The Road Tougher For Hawkeye And Kate Bishop

Hawkeye Episode 2: The Arrow is Off the Bow for Clint and Kate

The second episode of Disney+ Hawkeye is just a lead to what’s to come in episode 3 – it is a progression wherein occurs a Swordfight and the first appearance of Maya Lopez aka Echo.

The episode begins with Kate Bishop and Clint Barton getting to know each other. This serves as the beginning of a life-long apprenticeship for Kate. But this beginning is unlike the one we get in Captain America: Civil War between Tony Stark and Peter Parker. There, we were subject to a conversation between them as they spoke about their abilities and how they made use of it. In this case, there’s no such thing. All they have are exchanges with Kate explaining to Clint how she looks up to him. These are two different approaches to the same dynamic. The Tony-Peter meeting was intense while the Clint-Kate meeting was casual, but both lead to the same result.

For some people, this may just be another example of MCU’s casual attitude towards Hawkeye’s character building. For others, it might just be the plot. Be that as it may, the give-n-take between Clint and Kate remains out of context as of now. Clint isn’t interested in Kate at all. What matters for him is to secure the Ronin suit and avoid further confusion or chaos.

Hawkeye’s Quest

What follows is his “quest” to get back the suit. In this portion, Clint takes part in what is known as Live Action Role Play or LARP. What’s worth noticing is that he is taking part in a war. We see people fighting each other, people who are police officers and firefighters, people who save lives. So, in a way, just as Hawkeye took part in the war to grab the Infinity Gauntlet against Thanos, Clint is taking part in a war to grab the Ronin suit. In that war too, he was a part of the Avengers, superheroes who saved lives. So, it’s a kind of déjà vu for Clint, only a ludicrous one. At the end of LARP, Clint easily “earns” the suit.

Kate’s Swordfight

Next up, there’s a dinner scene with Jack, Kate, and Eleanor. This scene shows Kate Bishop challenging Jack for a swordfight. Now, we all know that Jack is the Swordsman in the Marvel comics. But Kate doesn’t know this yet and wants to test his skills as she probably doubts him for the killing of Armand. And during the fight, she clearly understands that Jack is “pulling his punches.” But there’s a line that Jack says to Eleanor after the fight is over that is more interesting. “It’s not the first time somebody tried to take my head off.” Clearly, he is denoting other superheroes.

In the comics, Jack Duquesne has had many enemies, including Hank Pym, Kang the Conqueror, Mandarin, and Wolverine. He probably has some of them in the MCU too. We hope so, don’t we? After these, words Kate leaves the place enraged and tries to contact Clint. Perhaps, he is the only one she can go to.

The Surrender and Surprise

Clint on the other hand, in order to shift blame from Kate Bishop to himself, surrenders to the Tracksuit Mafia. He tells them that Ronin was killed by the Black Widow. And also to find out more about them. But as fate would have it, Kate arrives to help him out. For Clint, she just intervened. But that’s what usually happens, right? Almost every time, in superhero history, the junior superhero makes a “grand entrance”, just when the senior one thinks that he or she has everything sorted out. But good for us, Hawkeye and Kate together brought to us the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, our antagonist and that is none other than Maya Lopez AKA Echo.

Adopted daughter of Kingpin, Maya too shares the talents of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop i.e. skilled athlete and trained combatant, pro at unarmed combat. So, now it’s two on one, or is it? If you think it is, do watch the post-credits scene of Black Widow.

Are you excited about Echo’s debut in the Hawkeye series?