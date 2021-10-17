Not Jeremy Renner, Marvel Is Betting On Hailee Steinfeld For Hawkeye’s Success

Instead of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye, his student and the founder of Young Avengers, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye will be the showstopper.

Marvel Studios has released the long-awaited Hawkeye trailer starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye. It’s about time that Hawkeye marks his appearance on the small screen, as he is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avenger that hasn’t got his own movie or series yet.

WE’RE GETTING A TWO EPISODE PREMIERE FOR #Hawkeye KATE BISHOP IS COMING pic.twitter.com/13mb0IrogO — Ren (@wandasolsen) October 14, 2021

The series will premiere with not one but two episodes at once. That’s not it, the series will also have two Hawkeye, Clint Barton [Renner] and Kate Bishop [Hailee Steinfeld] to take over the threats that come in Clint’s way to reach his family on Christmas.

HAWKEYE MEETS HIS BIGGEST FAN

The new Hawkeye trailer doesn’t have much to add to the previous one but considering both the trailers it can be said that the series will revolve a lot around Christmas. The series will be set in New York City with a simple mission for Clint Barton, return to his family for Christmas.

On the way back home, Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye encounters threats from his past. The enemies that he made when he chose to be a vigilante after his family disappeared as a result of Thano’s snap.

Barton left his vigilante alter-ego when he collaborated with the Avengers again to fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Clint Barton won’t be fighting the threats alone. He will collaborate with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who is Clint Barton’s biggest fan.

KATE BISHOP WILL HAVE THE SPOTLIGHT

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is not just a fan of Barton’s Hawkeye, she is the second Hawkeye. Kate Bishop is the founding member of Young Avengers and will play the Hawkeye among them. Not just Hawkeye, she will co-lead the team with Patriot, Captain America’s disciple.

Kate Bishop doesn’t possess any superpowers but is a great archer like Clint Barton. She is known to use trick arrows, explosive-tip arrows, cable arrows, and sonic arrows, which could be seen in the trailer as well. Apart from that, she is amazing in her martial art skills and combat forms.

Kate Bishop’s character being played by Hailee Steinfeld makes it even more obvious that Kate will have the spotlight to herself. Undoubtedly the series is about Clint Barton reaching his family on Christmas, but like every show has a showstopper, Kate Bishop will be the showstopper in Hawkeye.

CHRISTMAS WILL BE MERRIER WITH HAWKEYE

The TV series, Hawkeye will be a six-episode long series starring Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, and Linda Cardellini as Clint’s wife, Laura Barton. The series will also bring Barton’s three children – Lila, Cooper, and Nathaniel.

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' #Hawkeye, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SpLua8gh0W — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) October 14, 2021

The only intention behind the two episodes coming together is to make sure that the series ends near Christmas and probably the theme of the last episode would be Christmas centric. After the first two episodes come out on November 24, the episodes will continue to come out every Wednesday like any other Disney + Hotstar.

The final episode of the Hawkeye series will come out on December 22 and so, the plans for Christmas are pretty sorted for all the MCU fanatics.