Hawkeye: Budapest Mystery Will Finally Come To A Close

From Budapest to Barton’s present scenario, there are many things that the upcoming Hawkeye series need to clear out for us.

Hawkeye will showcase Clint Barton’s solo journey in the MCU. And hopefully, it will trace his past too. This means that the show will have to clarify a lot of things that we do not yet know about him. Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is one of the first superheroes in the MCU and one of the core members of the original MCU Avengers.

While he may be an underdog, his contribution cannot be ignored at all. After all, if you remember, it was Clint Barton who helped Wanda AKA Scarlet Witch unlock her Chaos magic for the first time in Avengers: Age of Ultron. “Good talk.”

Despite being so, we do not know much about him. We know he has a wife and two kids. We know that he was a Ronin. But that’s all. With the upcoming Hawkeye show, we should hope to know more about him. However, there are some specific things that it needs to clear out; things that have long been waiting to be explored. Here they are:

BUDAPEST

Fans expected Black Widow to explain what happened in Budapest. But all that the movie did was provide an honorable mention or two. Thus the only way for Marvel to now explain what happened in Budapest is through Hawkeye. Both Natasha and Clint were equally involved in the Budapest event. And even though we may not see Nat again, we can expect at least some action from Clint at Budapest. Probably, this is where they first met.

VALENTINA’S HUNT

The mid-credits scene of Black Widow showed Valentina give Yelena her next target i.e. Clint Barton. We do know that Valentina is gathering her own team of anti-heroes but her reason to bring down Hawkeye isn’t clear. She had no connection with either Natasha or Clint. But maybe, this is because she wants to leave no loose ends before wooing Yelena into her team. Clint has a past with Nat and only he can make Yelena change her mind about shaking hands with the villainous Valentina. Florence Pugh’s Yelena will play a rather significant role in the upcoming show.

Furthermore, the show should also show what Yelena Belova had been doing for all these years. How did she become an assassin? Did she too turn to dust and return only to find that her sister is no more? How does she know Valentina? These are some questions that need answers.

HAWKEYE AND MARRIED LIFE

Since Hawkeye will explore his past, it does make sense to show how he met his wife and had the children. This will also show whether he joined SHIELD before getting married or after. And how did he become the spy he is today? Was he too brought up in an organization similar to the Red Room? Was he too lied to before he learned the truth and joined SHIELD?

WHY DIDN’T HAWKEYE CONTACT THE AVENGERS AFTER THE BLIP?

This question needs to be answered. Barton may have retired from superhero life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But he did not leave his past behind and move on. Thus the question arises that why didn’t he contact his fellow Avengers after the blip? Why did he go on a killing spree from one cartel to another, the Mexican, the Yakuza, and God knows how many more. He had been doing this for 5 years before Nat found him. Hawkeye needs to show at least some events from these 5 years to do Clint Barton justice.

Hawkeye is scheduled to debut exclusively on Disney+ premium access on November 24, 2021. The show will star Jeremy Runner (Hawkeye), Hailee Steinfield (Kate Bishop), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).