Harry Potter Reunion: Return to Hogwarts – Everything You Need To Know

The reunion trend has been picking its pace ever since the iconic 90s show Friends had clocked a massive record-shattering success. Next in line, Warner Bros. Harry Potter reunion show ‘Return To Hogwarts’ is a call to all Potter heads to scramble and hunt down their buried wands, house robe, broomstick, and whatnot for a conclusive meet-up in the Gryffindor’s common room. As Ms Granger one final chance reverses time with her time-turner and meets her favourite mates of Gryffindor twenty years apart, there is nothing more we could ask for a perfect 2022 beginning. Here is everything you need to know about the reunion.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year's Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

What the Reunion is about?

As per the official statement of HBO Max, the special which is titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, envisages to tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations. Also, invite fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. global kids, young adult, and classics in a statement to Variety says, “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

The invitation you've been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/kttDL0QCOP — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 6, 2021

When will the show premiere?

The show is set to drop on HBO Max on 1st January 2022 at midnight. And we can’t wait to board the Hogwarts express from the platform 9 ¾ as the ball drops.

Who is returning?

Without a doubt, our darling trio, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Daniel Radcliff (Harry Potter), and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) are returning on the 20th Anniversary. Also, fan-favourite not-so-bad guy Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) will be part of this project. Another confirmed cast member includes names like Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

Will JK Rowling be a part of the show?

Of the many confirmed and anticipated names joining the reunion special, one of the prominent missing names was that of the creator of the wizarding world, JK Rowling. No official confirmation about her absence has been made available yet. However, it is rumoured WB wants to desperately avoid any negative fallout as her presence won’t do any good to the show. Recently, the writer attracted a lot of detrimental public attention due to her anti-trans comments on social media. If not that, she probably is busy with other projects.

So far, quite a few teasers and trailers are made available and from the first look of it, everything looks promising for a nostalgic trip. It is time for Potterheads to pack their bags and scurry to the magical journey. And for one last time, revisit the alleys and lanes of Hogwarts as the show is destined to unveil the original set from the movies.

Are you excited for HBO’s Harry Potter Reunion: Return to Hogwarts?