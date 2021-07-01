Grant Gustin To Make A Cameo In Ezra Miller’s The Flash

The Flash is being shot in London after being struck in production hell for almost five years. While Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batmen are supposed to appear with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, another special cameo is rumoured for Ezra Miller’s Flash solo film.

Watch: Ezra Miller’s Flash meets Grant Gustin’s Flash

Grant Gustin’s Flash will have a cameo with Ezra Miller

Ace scoopers Illuminerdi have revealed that Grant Gustin’s Flash is scheduled to appear in Ezra Miller’s Flash movie. Almost a year ago DC surprisingly gave us a peek into their multiverse when Miller’s Barry Allen popped up in Gustin’ universe in the crisis on infinite earth crossover special. And Gustin’s version was the one who gave the cinematic Barry Allen the name Flash after a hilarious scene in which they compared each other’s outfits.

As it turns out we will be getting another interaction between the two Barry Allens in the multiverse-focused origin movie of Miller. This is not the first time a version of Flash has done a cameo in other films. Miller’s version had a cameo about stopping Captian Boomerang in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad which was shot by Zack Snyder.



Scarlet Speedster Sans Snyder’s Vision

Muschietti said it wouldn’t work as well for Ezra Miller’s Flash to venture into the company of other Batmen without having Affleck as the starting point. “He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure,” the director said. “There’s a familiarity there.” This will also be a very interesting project as this will be the first time Miller’s Flash ventures into films without Snyder’s vision.

While the first installments of Aquaman and Wonder Woman were smashing hits, they played off from Snyder’s original timelines. But Muschietti wants to create a story unique and disconnected as well as connections from other DC films. As WB claims, the theatrical version of Justice League is cannon hence we saw a very lighter-toned down version of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 which had a mixed reaction.

Andy Muschietti has shared a new logo for ‘THE FLASH’. pic.twitter.com/YlalWv3fdh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2021

An introduction to DC’s multiverse

Unlike Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars who became very successful with a singular timeline, DC cannot use this approach. Because DC had successful live-action films in the past, they had to tread very carefully after starting their interconnected universe. While they were initially all in for Zack Snyder’s DC universe in which he would handle the Justice League and other directors would handle the individual storylines, like James Wan did with Aquaman and Patty Jenkins did with Wonder Woman. But after Wb lost faith in Snyder the Justice League came to a halt. But they cannot afford to reboot the whole franchise because they are two to three films deep in the Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Suicide Squad franchises.

So they have planned to introduce the multiverse so that multiple iterations of every character can exist without much thought about what is canon. Ezra Miller’s Flash can travel back and forth in time so his character is essential to introducing multiple timelines.“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”