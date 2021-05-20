GoT’s House Of The Dragon Brings In New Bidders For The Iron Throne

House of the Dragon: The Ruthless Dance Of The Dragon Will Commence For The Iron Throne

As the enthralling series of Game of Thrones wrapped up with an uneasy conclusion in the year 2019, months after, a spin-off was announced. Albeit many were put into the pipeline, but none saw the daylight except the GoT House of the Dragon. It is a prequel, staged 300 years before the events of The Game of Thrones. Based on the bestseller novelist George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, the series is all fashioned up to weave many more untold and infamous tales of Westeros. As of now, it is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max the next year.

A week ago, the series was put into the filming stage in Penzance, Cornwall, England. And before you know it, the snaps of actors and actresses from the series’ set started making rounds on social media. As the cat was out of the bag already, on May 5th, HBO publicized the official looks of the characters online. What a bummer!! Just five.

Watch: House of the Dragon Teaser | (HBO) 2022

What is the Plot of House of Dragon

The narrative will explore the conquest of the member of the house Targaryen (the house that introduced us to Mother of Dragon) to ascend the succession of the Iron throne. Elaboratively, Before the tragic demise of Viserys, he breaks the century-old tradition by proclaiming his daughter Rhaenyra as the heir to the throne.

Years later, he fathers a son Aegon II, who also eyes on the seat of Seven Kingdom. When the seed of division sprouts, a civil war broke between the siblings. Great a many houses like Baratheon, Lannister, and Starks, and many more swoops into the war pit. The clash reaps havoc on either side and is to be blamed for the extinction of the dragons. Until Daenerys Targaryen hatches three eggs centuries later in Game of Thrones.

Fanbase skeptical of the casting choice

Just as Game of Thrones’ conclusion parted the audience in half and half, this time the star cast of the series has raised the eyebrows. The befitted actor and actresses picked by the casting director for their respective roles have taken the fans by surprise. The fanbase of GoT House of the Dragon has expressed their immense disappointment towards the casting choices. Much of the debate has been housed in about it. Arguably, the best way to hush this buzz would be to refrain from framing any dubious assumption and wait for the series to go on air. Then only a sound decision can be charted. GoT House of the Dragon

The Cast of HoTD

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen – The first of his name, Lord of the Seven kingdoms

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower – Wife of Viserys Targaryen and Daughter of Otto Hightower

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – Daughter of Viserys Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen – Brother of King Viserys Targaryen and later Husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake.” – Hand to Queen of Rhaenyra Targaryen

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon – Wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower – Hand of the King to Viserys I Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria – a prostitute and trusted ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole – Lord Commander of the Kings guard for Viserys I Targaryen

Rightly, WINTER IS COMING, yet again. Are you disappointed with GoT House of the Dragon, leave a comment below..