Godzilla Vs Kong: The Finest From Adam Wingard’s MonsterVerse

Godzilla Vs Kong is finally out after almost a year of delays. We finally get to see Godzilla who is the King of the Monsters face off against King Kong, where one must fall. Does the Adam Wingard Monsterverse clash live up to the hype? And who actually reigns supreme and is there a secret villain in this movie?

What is the plot of the movie?

The film starts by showing what Kong is up to. He’s shown wandering about in a simulated Skull Island and becoming angry about how he’s being kept captive in that area. Godzilla meanwhile is on a mission to end all the titans remaining so that he stays the alpha titan in all the universe. Since Kong is kept in hiding, Godzilla doesn’t sense his presence. But as soon as Kong is being transported to his home, Godzilla immediately arrives and fights Kong in a spectacular fight. Godzilla reigns supreme in the first battle. Then we’re shown that Apex has developed the Titan Killing Machine Mechagodzilla using Ghidora’s brain and some incredible tech. Kong then goes to his true home and gets an ancestral axe which gives him some firepower to go against Godzilla.

Who wins? Godzilla or Kong

Godzilla then finds out where Kong is and they both have their final battle, which is definitely the best part of the movie. Godzilla beats Kong this time too after a long battle. Despite the pale-blue death rays that shoot out of Godzilla’s mouth, it’s an old-fashioned donnybrook, a brawl that feels more physical than digital. Kong has broad shoulders and the ability to make a fist, but Godzilla has claws, a low centre of gravity, and a sledgehammer tail. But in the surprising finale, Apex unleashes Mechagodzilla to finish the Titans. Mechagodzilla is way too overpowered and easily starts to defeat both Kong and Godzilla.

After taking a lot of hits from the robot monster, Godzilla charges up Kong’s Axe with his atomic breath which is finally used to kill Mechagodzilla. After the battle, Godzilla realizes there’s no purpose in killing Kong and then moves away to return to the sea. Meanwhile, Kong returns to his true home.

Adam Wingard gives everything he has in this movie

Although the boring human subplots slow the movie down, the grand scale battles between Godzilla and Kong don’t disappoint. Adam Wingard really brings out incredible visuals and VFX in his Titan clash. The final fight which takes place in Tokyo is one the most visually spectacular fight sequences in recent times. Godzilla fans will be happy because their favourite Titan reigns supreme in both the fights against Kong. Kong for all his intelligence doesn’t have an answer for Godzilla’s Atomic Breath and his raw strength.

The Adam Wingard directed Kaiju film is a celebration for all the people who love these giant monsters. The action thunders along in big, boisterous fashion, goosed by the dynamic synth score of Tom Holkenborg, who records as Junkie XL. His Godzilla theme is especially very impactful. The CGI and VFX stand out in the battles, which elevates this movie to be the best in the Monsterverse so far.