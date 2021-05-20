Ghost Rider To Officially Debut In Doctor Strange Sequel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be the debut of Johnny Blaze AKA Ghost Rider. Here’s what his future may hold in the MCU.

In the latest, That Hashtag Show exclusively confirmed that Ghost Rider is coming to the MCU. But the question is how? Herein, the website also stated that the character is going to have a cameo in Doctor Strange 2. And if it so, the future of MCU will get a lot “dark”.

Watch: Wanda Reading the Darkhold in Astral Form | WandaVision

The Deal that was Made

After years with Sony-Columbia, Marvel finally got back the rights of Ghost Rider in 2013. And following that, the Ghost Rider made his debut for Marvel in Agents of SHIELD (Season 4: Episode 1). However, it wasn’t Johnny Blaze but Robbie Reyes whom we saw here. He was the host of the Rider after Johnny Blaze. Gabriel Luna played the character.

Ghost Rider from Another Universe

We all know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be Marvel’s first take on the horror genre. And keeping in mind that Ghost Rider, too, comes from that genre, the movie will be a great way to bring him in. However, according to That Hashtag Show, it will only be a cameo. This means that it may not show us the Rider in his real avatar but introduce us to Johnny Blaze. This way, the movie will be able to sway from its story. Moreover, the debut of Ghost Rider is the movie also makes sense as it will deal with the multiverse. We can expect Ghost Rider to be from another universe. However, Marvel will not be roping in Gabriel Luna to reprise his role from Agents of SHIELD.

The Ghost Rider-Doctor Strange Connection in the Comics

In the comics, the Midnight Sons were a group of superheroes whom we can say dealt with the occult. The members of the group have changed from time to time but it did include Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Blade, Moon Knight, Hannibal King, Hellstrom, and Morbius among others. Their aim is to destroy the ancient book of Evil, the Darkhold. Yes, the same Darkhold that we saw in WandaVision. See, how things are connecting?

Midnight Sons movie means possibility of the classic Ghost Rider kills strange moment pic.twitter.com/1N2BAOAPuk — Sid (@graskyn) May 14, 2021

Midnight Sons in the MCU

We also have news that Midnight Sons is in the early stages of development at Marvel. The Hashtag Show further revealed an alleged new line-up for the Midnight Sons in the MCU. The group will have Doctor Strange, Scarlett Witch along with Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Hellstrom, and Hannibal King. Out of these, we already have Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac will play the role) in its production stage. Blade was also announced at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 in which Mahershala Ali star as the vampire hunter.

'Moon Knight' Disney+ series adds Ethan Hawk as the villain. His role in the film has been kept under the wraps. But he might potentially play Moon Knight's arch-nemesis Bushman, a mercenary who turns on the hero.⠀#MoonKnight #EthanHawk #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/kNNVz3XETD — The Geeky Nerdian (@thegeekynerdian) January 15, 2021

All that remains for us is to have Hellstrom and Hannibal King, both of which can easily debut in Blade. Although we already had Hellstrom debut his television series Helstrom (2020), played by Tom Austen. And all of us remember Ryan Reynolds as Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity (2004), don’t we? But we can be sure that neither of the actors will reprise their roles.

Setting up the Midnight Sons in the MCU

The mid-credits scene of the last episode of WandaVision showed Wanda reading from the Darkhold. We also know that she will play a significant role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And we can surely tell that we will also see Darkhold. With Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) returning, he might gain access to the book and unleash wrath. There is also Kaecilius whom we should keep in mind too. We know that Mads Mikkelsen will be reprising his role in the movie. Another thing to note is that before Doctor Strange 2, we will see Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This film will also deal with the multiverse and might as well be the reason for all the “madness” in Doctor Strange 2. All this sets the stage for the arrival of the Midnight Sons in the MCU.

You all should be thanking Scarlet Witch that some supernatural characters are coming in the MCU pic.twitter.com/WdfkzFihaC — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) May 13, 2021

We’re up for some real Penance Stares!!