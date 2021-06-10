Game Of Thrones Characters Are Filling In The Top Ranks Of Avengers

The conquerors of Westeros have decided to leave behind their world and join the MCU

Game of Thrones has ruled the Tv series world from its first premiere in April 2011 to its last in May 2019. Though the last season didn’t go as expected by the fans, they continue to boast and recommend the show to anybody they come across. However, now with all the dominant GoT faces becoming a part of the MCU, would it be wrong to call it, ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe powered by Game of Thrones?’

Watch: Top 10 Actors Who Have Been in MCU AND Game Of Thrones

Every GOT character continues to stay etched in the hearts of their fans. Even after the show is over, people don’t know the actual names of the cast but their fantasy names. Now, when the Game of Thrones is over, the cast has decided to jump from one universe to another.

The conquerors of Westeros have decided to leave their world and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are more than 23 faces that have appeared or will be appearing in Marvel movies.

Here’s to the seven most dominant faces in both GOT and MCU

1 /7

Kit Harrington

Kit Harrington who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will play Dane Whitman in Eternals. Jon remained to be Ned Stark’s bastard son for almost the entire GOT but later was found to be Aegon Targaryen, true heir to the Iron Throne.

Kit Harington will be playing Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ pic.twitter.com/EIXYUGFPQR — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) August 24, 2019

In Eternals, Harrington will make his debut as Black Knight in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will play the human warrior and will be able to wield the power of a magical blade. Also, he will have romantic chemistry with Sersi, who was a member of the Avengers.

2 /7

Richard Madden

Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, will play Ikaris in Eternals. Robb was the King of the North in GOT when he was killed and his mother and wife at the Red Wedding.

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Richard Madden (Robb Stark) reunite for Eternals, where they play Marvel superheroes Ikaris and the Black Knight. https://t.co/yxTG0NR6pF — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) May 31, 2021

In Eternals, Madden will be the leader of the alien race, Eternals and will possess several superhuman strengths. The Stark brother, Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, will be seen sharing the spotlight in Eternals. They will be caught in a love triangle which will be an entirely different scenario to discover.

3 /7

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, is all set to join the Secret Invasion series. The Mother of Dragons conquered the Iron Throne with her dragons and, in the end, was killed by Jon Snow.

Emilia Clarke confirms she will star in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'



(via @ComicBook) pic.twitter.com/bpp2k0Nyqz — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 3, 2021

There is hardly any news about Secret Invasion and Clarke’s new role at this point. But, what is for sure is that Clarke finds it exciting and cool to be a part of the MCU and thinks she is in the “cool kid crowd” now.

4 /7

Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark for eight seasons in Game of Thrones, entered the Marvel Universe in 2016. In GOT, she became the “Queen in the North” after the death of Daenerys Targaryen. Coming to Marvel, Sophie played Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Though the X-Men franchise is not directly involved in the MCU as Fox owns them. But, it is believed that Disney’s ownership of Fox can make Sophie be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5 /7

Maisie Williams

In The New Mutants, Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, played Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a Wolfsbane. In GOT, she successfully avenged her mother, Catelyn Stark and her brother, Robb Stark, at the Red Wedding by killing Walder Frey and all his sons.

The New Mutant was released around 2018 but was pushed to 2019 and finally came out in 2020. Maisie Williams, who played the mutant, Wolfsbane could transform into a wolf or a wolf-human stage.

6 /7

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, played Eitri in Avengers; Infinity War. In GOT, he became the hand of Queen Daenerys and the most famous dwarf in Westeros. He is fondly remembered for that role and has four Emmys for the same.

In Avengers: Infinity Wars, Eitri, the Dwarf King, was the last surviving dwarf on the planet of Nidavellir. He was the one who forged the Stormbreaker for Thor. Also, Peter Dinklage played a military scientist, Bolivar, in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

7 /7

Richard Brake

Richard Brake, who played the Night King in Game of Thrones, played Einherjar lieutenant in Thor: The Dark World. He was a part of the GOT cast for four and fifth seasons and was replaced by Vladimir Furdik for the remaining three seasons.

The only complaint I have about the last two seasons of #GameOfThrones is Richard Brake made a way scarier Night King than Vladimir Furdik. pic.twitter.com/81hy2AWhc7 — KindaCulty (@KindaCulty) August 16, 2017

In Thor: The Dark World, Richard was the lieutenant of Einherjar, elite Asgardian warriors known to protect Asgard and the conflicts anywhere in the Nine Realms.

With so many Game of Thrones faces coming to MCU, isn’t it possible that we get to see some great GOT crossovers? Let’s hope we get to see the Stark brothers fight along with the Mother of Dragons and their weapons being made by Eitri.

It will be fun to see the Marvel Universe expanding more and more, and let’s see if any more additions are going to place in this ever-expanding universe and if that addition is also from the Game of Thrones.