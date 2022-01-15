Gal Gadot’s Sizzling Avatar In Death On The Nile Is Better Than Wonder Woman

After the immense success of ‘Red Notice’, Gal Gadot’s next film ‘Death on the Nile’ finally gets a release date. Know more about it here!

As we look back at 2021, if there’s an actress in Hollywood who had a smashing year, it’s undoubtedly Gal Gadot.

Her craze has reached new heights after comedy-thriller ‘Red Notice’ blew the internet. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Red Notice’ has been on Netflix’s Top 10 list for seven consecutive weeks.

After breaking all records with her 2021 release, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is already on her way to painting the ‘Nile’ red. The 36-year-old Israeli actress will be seen next in the mystery crime thriller ‘Death on the Nile’. Fans are clamouring for more of this ‘Fast and Furious’ actress.

Here’s everything we know so far about Gal Gadot’s upcoming film ‘Death on the Nile’.

‘Death on the Nile’ is a Modern Rendition of the 1978 Film

No! Don’t Google it! Even if you are itching to do it! You do not want a spoiler.

‘Death on the Nile’ is a Modern Rendition

‘Death on the Nile’ is based on one of the most popular novels by Agatha Christie. It is also the sequel to the 2017 film ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

The movie follows the mind-boggling journey of Hercule Poirot, a Belgian Detective. It is set in a glamorous steamer, cruising through the river Nile. It turns into a crime scene when a passenger is found murdered on board, cutting a couple’s romantic honeymoon short.

Disney is making ‘Death on the Nile’ in association with 20th Century Studios. Commenting on the movie, James Prichard, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Ltd., said, “More than 100 years after the publication of Agatha Christie’s first novel, her crime fiction works are still immensely popular and continue to be rediscovered by people around the world. We’re honoured to be associated with Disney, Ken, and all who are dedicated to preserving the long legacy of these titles for generations to come”.

Gal Gadot Returns to Raise the Temperature

Gal Gadot is set to raise the heat in a classically sizzling avatar as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle. She is the centre of attention in this murderous ensemble.

She will be seen beside some of Hollywood’s A-list stars – Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening, Russel Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

After almost two years of delay, ‘Death on the Nile’ is finally set to premiere on February 11. However, until then, Disney has to carefully navigate the promotions because of the PR nightmare surrounding Armie Hammer, who is being accused of rape and sexual assault.

Despite having a choice, Disney chose not to chop Armie’s scenes from the movie or recast as it would have cost the production company millions of dollars. Furthermore, re-assembling the entire cast to reshoot the scenes would have been a nightmare given the Covid-19 restrictions and their busy schedules.

The mystery thriller will have an exclusive theatrical release. We are excited to see our favourite Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’ despite all the controversies. Would you go to the theatres to watch it? Comment your answers below.