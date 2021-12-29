Gal Gadot All Set To Compete Against Another Wonder Woman In Wonder Woman 3

‘Wonder Woman 3’ is in the works, and there’s a surprise in store for long-term fans of the character. Gal Gadot gushed that Lynda Carter, the O.G Wonder Woman, is coming to the film series for a role.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was somewhat of a disappointment. Not only did the film get rejected by critics, but long-time fans were also discouraged to see a butchered storyline with too much going on. But, with ‘Wonder Woman 3’ in the works, it appears that WB is pulling off all the stops to bring together a star-studded cast that can woo the fans. The character’s adaptation has always been a mixed bag, though, with stories going haywire because of different things.

The adaptations

The first-ever Wonder Woman adaptation was never meant to be. The failed pilot episode had Ellie Wood Walker playing a 27-year old and unmarried girl. When Steve Trevor is in trouble, Ellie transforms into Linda Harrison, a stunning ‘Wonder Woman’. Nothing exists of the original unaired pilot except for five very terrible minutes.

WB came in with Cathy Lee Crosby’s version later. The TV film shows the actress as more of a spy than a superhero. She plays second fiddle to Steve Trevor and makes a painful mockery of the original comics, where Diana is very much in command.

The adaptation that would finally get it right was TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. The actress launched a movement, pioneering the empathetic version of Diana Prince. Throughout the series, the story’s central character is her belief in empathy and goodness and how much effort she puts into it. The show was delightfully campy, with different things coming up throughout time. The dynamic also followed the comics, with Steve Trevor and Diana Prince being equal partners and Wonder Woman taking charge of the fighting.

Lynda Carter’s legacy in the role has been so long-standing that few can embody the position without comparison. And that makes sense. She was brilliant in part. She represented the character that originated with William Marston and pushed forward the narrative in a very structured and campy way.

The “real” Wonder Woman

When Gal Gadot was cast, the first on the line were nay-sayers. James Cameroon was first in line, saying that ‘Wonder Woman’ was Hollywood’s trite and misguided attempt towards feminism. But, other people came to Gal’s defence. Echoing the voice of William Marston from the 30s, Chris Pine said,

“My understanding of Wonder Woman is that she is love incarnate: fierce, strong, compassionate, and uncompromising. That is Gal”.

Lynda Carter joining the next Wonder Woman was a win as well, as she criticized James Cameroon in a Facebook post.

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 3’ will be the best instalment yet since it packs twice the wonder

Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, has always supported Gal, appearing together on different red carpets and giving her mentorship. “First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything”, Gal has said.

With the two Wonder Women being this close to each other, the next film featuring both of them will be triumphant.

Together again

The news that Lynda Carter is joining the next ‘Wonder Woman’ sent the internet into a tizzy. The two actresses, Gal and Lynda, have shared a close relationship ever since Gal Gadot took up the mantle. Now, Gal was excited to welcome Lynda into the fold for the next instalment, with the story moving ahead. She told “The Hollywood Reporter“, “She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one”.

Twice the Wonder on the screen will make the story shine through itself, and with the 2nd movie being a disappointment, the third instalment needs to go far. So, with Lynda getting into the role, the entire story will come together and say the things that need to be told.

What is in store for the next ‘Wonder Woman’ instalment? Well, with Lynda Carter joining the cast, the story might go the extra mile. Twice the Wonder on the screen can recover the future of the DCEU finally. But, the two Wonder Women have a task ahead of them. Taking on the massive MCU might be the next step.