Gal Gadot: How Landing a Role in Zack Snyder’s ‘Batman v. Superman’ saved her Acting Career

Gal Gadot is well known for her role as Wonder Woman, but she was on the verge of retiring from acting if Zack Snyder hadn’t cast her in the role. Keep reading to know more.

Gadot has established herself as an icon in the DCEU as Wonder Woman, with her standalone picture becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2017. Given Gadot’s minimal acting experience, many fans were initially suspicious when she was cast. Many fans did not believe she had the body to play Wonder Woman, despite her two years of military service in Israel’s defence forces. It’s difficult to fathom anyone else in the character of Wonder Woman now, but there was a time when Gadot not only didn’t play Wonder Woman but also didn’t act at all.

In a recent Instagram post, Gadot recounts how she almost quit acting before being hired as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’. Gadot thanks Zack Snyder for casting her as Diana of Themyscira. Gadot was adamant about landing the role of Wonder Woman, and her dedication has carried over into each of her subsequent appearances.

Gadot’s career was in a completely different place when she was cast as Wonder Woman in December 2013. While she had previously appeared in three ‘Fast and Furious’ films, her character Gisele was killed in ‘Fast and Furious 6’, which was released in the summer of 2013. The ‘Fast and Furious’ movies would go on, but her role in the franchise looked to have ended. Add to that the fact that she had recently given birth to a daughter, and there were plenty of obvious reasons for her to leave acting.

Zack Snyder’s audition saved her career

The actress also talked about where she was in her career when she was approached about the role. Gal Gadot seemed ready to give up acting and pursue something different when Zack Snyder reached her. She thanked the director for the opportunity and remarked on how unsure she was about where the part would take her at the moment.

Gal Gadot: How Landing a Role in Zack Snyder’s ‘Batman v. Superman’ saved her Acting Career

Snyder’s decision to cast Gadot paid off in the end for both parties. While ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ garnered mixed to unfavourable reviews, Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman was praised as one of the finer portions of the film, and the anticipation for ‘Wonder Woman’ grew as a result.

Gadot now has her own superhero franchise, and she is so valuable to the company that when ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ was broadcast on HBO Max, she was paid over $10 million to return for a third feature. She’s gotten roles in high-profile films like ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Death on the Nile’, owing to that one screen test.

