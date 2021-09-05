Gal Gadot Is Fired From DC: Wonder Woman 3 In Limbo

After poor reception for the second instalment of the Wonder Woman franchise- 1984, Warner Bros and Dc are contemplating how to pull off Wonder Woman 3. Twitter has been abuzz with reports floating around that following Gadot’s controversial tweet about the Israel-Palestine conflict she’s been replaced as WW. Her absence in the new DC FanDome poster further leaves the clue and TBH fans are furious.

DC have no idea how to make Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman 3 was supposed to be a kickass ending to Diana Prince’s journey through the DCEU, but now it is under more trouble than ever. There have been rumours that WB and DC are considering rebooting the character while rumours are also coming out that while Wonder Woman 3 might be the last movie by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, they might be considering bringing in an experienced writer to tackle the script, like how Snyder did with the first instalment.

Wonder Woman’s jouney through the DCEU

It was a long time ago but Wonder Woman got off to a solid start in the DCEU, first Diana Prince portrayed by Gal Gadot got an extended cameo in Zack Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman then went on to play the role again in her solo movie in 2017 helmed by Patty Jenkins. Snyder had handpicked her stating that WB wanted an American Diana Prince but he insisted that Wonder Woman should be European as Themyscira doesn’t feel American but European. After Batman Vs Superman, Snyder was still the guy leading the charge for DCEU, so he wrote a script and gave Jenkins his stunt team to ensure the best movie possible, similar to what Christopher Nolan did for him in Man Of Steel.

The first movie was a massive hit critically and commercially so the sequel was fast-tracked. But Jenkins wanted full control over the second film so she got rid of Snyder’s crew and instead wrote the script herself alongside Geoff Johns. Removing almost all key elements like the sword which makes Diana a Warrior, she got rid of the essence of Wonder Woman and instead turned her into a bright cheery superhero that people did not recognize from her appearances in Batman Vs Superman and Wonder Woman 1.

Wonder Woman 3 has to improve upon terrible 1984

The major problem with Wonder Woman 1984 was its terrible script. If a film doesn’t have a good solid script to follow, the film usually ends up being a mess. The first instalment was a massive hit and DC’s biggest film in terms of Box Office revenue since Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight Rises. And the reason why that happened was that the film had a clear direction and an excellent script behind it.

While Snyder’s DC films might have been polarizing, his scripts alongside Oscar-winning writer Chris Terrio have a lot of attention to detail about each character, and a lot of layering and research have been done behind it.

Is Jenkins capable to pull off the third installment?

So for Jenkins and Johns, it was a tough ask to write a good script and felt like a continuation for Wonder Woman from her first movie, but also show a complete change in the tone, going from a gritty warfighting Diana to a hopeful optimistic superman like a version of herself in Wonder Woman 1984.

Hence, 1984 was such a huge disaster which is making WB and DC making them rethink their entire strategy for Wonder Woman 3 with Jenkins.