Free Guy’s Secret Connection With The Matrix And Incredible Cameos

While Free Guy had the incredible Ryan Reynolds going full Ryan Reynolds in the movie, it was supported by some incredible cameos from some of the biggest actors in Hollywood like The Rock and Chris Evans. The film’s success also lies in its connection with The Matrix.

LET US TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BEST CAMEOS IN FREE GUY:

The Rock:

The biggest name to appearing as a player in the game in the movie was Dwayne Johnson. He appears as a bank robber in the bank Guy works in. His voice is instantly recognizable.

Watch: Free Guy – Cameos (1080p)

Video Credits: Jeremy Jahns

Chris Evans:

Chris Evans known for playing Captain America also comes in for a small cameo in which he looks shocked when Guy takes out Captain America’s famous shield. His cameo is the best-timed one as he is absolutely baffled when Ryan Reynold’s Guy brings out the shield.

Channing Tatum:

The 21 and 22 Jump Street star has the longest cameo in the film. He appears as the skin of a player playing in the fictional game in the movie. He interacts with Guy for a long time and most of it is hilarious. He is an avatar known as Revenjamin Buttons, he’s shown to be extremely good in the game and is built up as a potential challenge for Guy to extort the information against Antwan. However, in a massive twist, Buttons turns out to be a huge fanboy of Guy, and Tatum acts like a total fanboy for a good few minutes getting excessively hyped over Guy.

Ryan Reynolds–@VancityReynolds–plays Guy. Ryan Reynolds' face on a bodybuilder plays Dude. Can Dude stop Guy from breaking free of his endlessly regenerated non-player character world in @FreeGuyMovie?



Watch Free Guy now on the Apple TV app.

Hugh Jackman:

While the Wolverine actor doesn’t have a face in the cameo, his voice is instantly recognizable. He appears as a character who gives millie information about breaking in into the villain’s database but is killed after he keeps asking her questions. There has been a lot of fake internet rivalry between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds about starring in a movie together and while this one isn’t technically starring together, it does come pretty close.

Hugh Jackman shares 'much better' version of the #FreeGuy poster, feat. his own coffee brand ☕️



(via IG: thehughjackman, 🎨 @KarthikNj12) pic.twitter.com/HtPJbG0Ck3 — unexplainablefilm (@unxfilm) December 10, 2019

Twitch/youtube celebrities:

To show a sense of realism that how would people react to an NPC developing a conscience of his own, they brought in a lot of famous YouTubers and twitch streamers to talk about Guy. Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Lazarbeam, and DanTDM are the ones brought in to talk about the game and Guy. The YouTubers are used to perfection as they act as the audience surrogate as well as bring in a level of legitimacy as their streams are just as they would be if Free Guy was actually real.

'Free Guy' Banks $300M+ Global, Fifth Hollywood Title To Milestone In 2021

THE MOVIE’S CONNECTION WITH THE MATRIX

While Free Guy had an interesting and unique concept to show, its success lies in using the Matrix concept in a completely different tone. The Matrix was all about breaking free from the system which predefines people. And to an extent, even Free Guy does that. Guy’s journey is all about finding all about himself after breaking free from the system which defines him as an NPC. But the key change is the tone. While The Matrix shows it with a very serious and dark tone, Free Guy does it with a light and humorous tone.