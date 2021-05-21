Forget Actors Or Humans Hollywood Casts AI Erica In Feature Film ‘b’

It’s a giant leap for humanity and technology once again. Twenty years ago, who would’ve thought that robots would be cast in a movie like actual robots who work and operate instead of people dressing up as robots with metallic outfits and makeup.

After shows like Black Mirror and Love, Death and Robots, the curiosity about Artificial intelligent robots has skyrocketed. From granting the first citizenship to a robot in 2017 to one acting in a film. The world is advancing at a very fast pace.

Watch: Erica Man Made AI

From Love story 2050 to 2001: Space Odessey, movies have had a fair share of artificial intelligence. It is commendable on the maker of the film and the inventor of the AI, Erica. According to the sources, Bondit Capital Media, Happy Moon Productions, and Ten Ten Global Media are contributing to this huge film.

THR reports, ‘B’ has a budget of 70 million dollars but there isn’t a director decided yet on it. The story goes as follows, a scientist who discovers some dangerous situations associated with a program he created with perfect human DNA and later helps the artificially intelligent lady he created to escape.

So who is Erica?

Erica was created as a part of a joint project between Osaka and Kyoto Universities, her inventor/ the remarkable scientist who created her is Hiroshi Ishiguro. She now has her own IMDB, there are videos online where you can see her talking and interacting with people and the general public. She has even worked as a newscaster for a company names Nippon Tv in Japan.

Erica stands for Erato Intelligent Conversational Android.

Erica is an artificially intelligent robot programmed to be an actress. She was supposed to be in another film called the 2nd Born but it got cancelled. Moving onto more exciting endeavours, Erica is supposed to start shooting the full production film by the end of 2021. Some scenes have already been shot in 2019 until the huge spread of Coronavirus leads to a halt of the production.

How did she learn to act?

Erica has never been to an acting class and yet been given a multi-millionaire movie. Isn’t it what all of us dream of? A great take for the Hollywood industry. Just kidding. Erica has been taught how to act using the method of acting. Producer and co-writer Sam Khoze told the sources that Erica was taught well and has now adapted to the working of a film.

There are various times actors use their own experiences to portray their emotions naturally on set but how can a new robot have past experiences? So, they stimulated her actions and reactions, emotions, and emotions through one on one sessions. For example- speed of her movements, talking through her feelings, coaching character development, and body language.

Has remote working started taking their swish to the cinema? What really is better immune to the COVID 19 than a robot itself? What do you think about this?

Let us know in the comments.