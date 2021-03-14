Everything You Need To Know About The Flash 2022

With the first live-action Flash movie to hit the theatres in 2022, cast and crew additions for the movie are in full flow.

THR reports that Kiersey Clemons has closed a deal to play the role of Iris West, the long-time love interest of Barry Allen. In the comics, Barry and Iris grow up together, fall in love and often work together to fight against various villains. Kiersey Clemons was scheduled to initially appear in the 2017 Justice League, she had finished filming her scenes with The Flash actor Ezra Miller but when Zack Snyder left the project and Joss Whedon took it over, Whedon decided to cut out all her scenes. Although those scenes will be added back in the 4 hour cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League as we have seen in various teasers and trailers.

The Cast of Flash 2022

A flash origin can’t be complete without showing the emotional connection Barry had with his mother Nora Allen, who gets murdered when he is very young. Henry Allen was convicted of the crime and has been in prison ever since. So Nora’s presence in The Flash movie might initially seem like we’ll only see through flashbacks.

The producers have decided to cast Spanish Actress Maribel Verdu to play Nora Allen. Maribel Verdu is best known to international audiences for her work in Alfonso Cuarón’s Y Tu Mama Tambien and Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth.

But the report also mentions that Billy Crudup, who plays Barry’s father Henry Allen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League will not be able to play the role due to scheduling conflicts. So unfortunately, his role will be recast. In various storylines, Henry Allen was convicted of the crime to kill Nora Allen and is in jail ever since.

Furthermore, The Flash casts, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman from different universes. The new additions now lock five actors for the flick officially.

Finding the Right Direction

It’s been a long and hard journey to get The Flash movie’s production get started. Initially, the Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct this film but that plan didn’t turn out as expected. Finally, It series director Andy Muschietti was signed to create the scarlet speedster for the big screen. Muschietti’s wife Barbara and Michael Disco are on as producers with Marianne Jenkins acting as executive producer on the time-traveling adventure. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey) will be writing the screenplay. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 4th, 2022 with principal photography to take place this year in London.

Stepping Into The DC Multiverse

This movie will be a pivotal movie for Warner Bros’ Dc franchise as they attempt to soft reboot the franchise by introducing the multiverse concept which will enable different filmmakers to make their own versions of the characters separate from previous interpretations.

Both The Flash and Black Adam start filming next month.



Since this movie will be exploring different timelines through Flash’s ability to time travel by using the cosmic treadmill, we will see Affleck, as well as Keaton, cast as Batman. This movie will also introduce various new characters, like Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

The Flash is scheduled to hit theatres on November 4th,2022 but in the meantime, fans will be able to see Ezra Miller’s Flash in Zack Snyder’s Justice League which drops on HBO Max on 18th March 2021.