HOLLYWOOD

Everything You Need To Know About The Flash 2022

The Flash 2022
Priyank Singh
Priyank Singh

Priyank is an Electronics graduate by day & a writer by night. A die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
Agatha Harkness Will Return In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
No Newer Articles