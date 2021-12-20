Fans Made Zack Snyder’s Justice League The Biggest Movie Of 2021

While there are a lot of metrics to measure the success of a movie, word of mouth is a big thing. And these days word of mouth is how much the movie is talked about on social media, especially Twitter. The social media giant recently dropped year-ender metrics that reveal surprising results. And Twitter’s ‘most talked about movie’ of this year was Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Flash reversing time

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the most discussed movie on Twitter

Twitter Data had recently dropped analytics from various fields of entertainment on their account, giving us an insight about what the most talked-about stuff was on Twitter. And one of the most interesting pieces of data from that was their list of the most talked-about movies on Twitter. It was a surprising list:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Eternals

Black Panther

Black Widow

The Suicide Squad

Dune

Godzilla vs Kong

Shrek

The Batman

Related: Zack Snyder Secretly Working On Justice League 2 And 3

RTSC shows how a fan-led movement can beat out massive corporations

It is a testament to the grassroots movement of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut community that a Director’s cut of a four-year-old movie has such a massive amount of Twitter engagement, beating out the likes of blockbuster Marvel movies like Spiderman: No Way Home for which millions of dollars are pumped into their marketing campaign. It even beats out WB’s biggest movies Dune and The Batman which has to be embarrassing for the studio trying to actively get rid of him. When a fan-led movement beats out paid marketing, there really is no coming back.

ZACK SNYDER’s JUSTICE LEAGUE was the most discussed film of 2021 according to Twitter’s data.



The social media imprint and worldwide appeal of this film can’t be understated. Snyder’s DC work is an IP of its own at this point, and definitely worth expanding with future projects. https://t.co/PwbmT2lkVT — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 9, 2021

Has Zack Snyder signed up for more Justice League sequels?

On this Thanksgiving, he has posted a picture of his turkey, but the most interesting part is that he had put a copy of Grant Morrison’s DC comic Final Crisis, in which Darkseid invades the earth and battles against the Justice League, which was also teased in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The thing about Snyder’s teases is he only does this when he has something planned.

Zack Snyder's Thanksgiving post is getting more hype than the entire DC Fandome.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/h3p78qKJeQ — Gladiator (@DCSnyderVerse22) November 26, 2021

The easiest conclusion from this post is that he is in negotiations to complete his DC pentalogy, which was supposed to be completed with a Justice League trilogy. With the discovery merger to be completed in the summer of next year and Discovery chief David Zaslav telling he wants to repair the relations with his creatives and invest heavily in projects, it is not a giant leap of imagination to think he might want more of Zack Snyder’s epic grand scale DC movies like Justice League, which other DC directors haven’t been able to create.

So now it is up to Discovery to give the fans what they want and Restore the Snyderverse. Only time will tell if Zack Snyder returns to make his Justice League movies after finishing Rebel Moon, but if his teases are anything to go by, the signs do look good.