Sam And Bucky Finally Meet To Find Out More About Their Common Enemy

Episode 2 of Falcon and Winter Soldier saw Bucky finally meet Sam and together they plan to find out more about the Flag-Smashers

The second episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier delves into the relationship between Sam and Bucky. The friction that they share is clearly visible and yet their partnership is very much palpable. Here are the highlights of episode 2.

An Angry Bucky

We all saw Bucky present when Steve handed over his shield to Sam. It proved that from then on, Sam would perform the duties that stand for Captain America. But the first episode saw Sam handing over the shield to the US Government as he thought he wasn’t worthy of it. And now John Walker yields it. This is something that Bucky doesn’t like as he had been the closest to Rogers for a long time and knows what the shield stands for. He is very much angry at Sam about this and this is very much clear.

Episode 2 brings us face to face with the gender-flipped version of Karl Morgenthau, the original Flag-Smasher from the comics i.e. Karli Morgenthau. And she leads a group of people who believe that time was better during the Blip and their motto is “One world, one people.” This is similar to the Flag-smashers in the comics whose intention is to unite mankind against the façade of nationalism.

The Star-Spangled Man with a Plan

We finally find out who John Walker is: A soldier, not super, but strong and dedicated to serving his country. Towards the beginning of episode 2, we see Walker try to befriend both Sam and Bucky. However, their constant denial, and plan to work as free agents, get on his nerves. Walker’s display of authority is also clearly visible when he bails “Bucky” out (Walker calls him by the same name that Rogers did and not his official name). Another instance is when Walker tells Dr. Raynor, Bucky’s therapist, that Bucky won’t be following his therapy schedules. When Raynor asks him that on whose authority was this decision taken, Walker smiles and points to himself. But perhaps, what made Walker’s stance clear was when he told Bucky and Sam to stay “the hell” of his way in looking for Karli.

A Black Super Soldier

Episode 2 of Falcon and Winter Soldier introduces us to Isaiah. Now, he has an interesting history in the comics. Isaiah Bradley is an early product of America’s super-soldier program during WW II. Before Steve Rogers was injected with the super-soldier serum, it was perfected by experimenting on many black soldiers. Isaiah, if we go by the comics, is the first unofficial [Black] Captain America.

However, when Bucky and Sam try to get info out of Isaiah (who is decades older than he looks due to the serum’s effects), he clearly denies and yells at them to get out of his house. And as it seems, Isaiah’s nature was a secret all the while and not even Steve Rogers knew about it.

A Face from The Past

With no option remaining as a source of info about the Super Soldiers, Sam and Bucky turn to their last resort, Baron Zemo. The very Baron Zemo who was responsible, though in part, for the events of Captain America: Civil War. What remains is to see what happens during the meeting between them and Zemo.