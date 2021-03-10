Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Sam Wilson’s MCU Journey

Sam Wilson AKA the Falcon has had his share of contribution to the MCU timeline and the Avengers. Let us see what all he has been through.

Sam Wilson is one of the most significant characters of the MCU and a core member of the Avengers. And since we saw him first in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he has been through a lot. Here’s a crisp condensation of his journey before we see him again in Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

We first meet Sam Wilson “on your left” with Captain America. Suggesting the 1972 “Troubleman” soundtrack of Marvin Gaye to Cap, Sam introduces himself as a nice next-door-guy. “58th Para-rescue”, he says stating his unit, “Two tours.” The connection is established subtly between him and Captain at the very beginning of the film itself.

He was the guy whom Captain and Natasha went to, to lay low, after escaping a narrow death, courtesy of SHIELD (or Hydra). And apparently, he was the only one who wasn’t ‘trying to kill them.’ Sam right away agrees to help them and acquires the EXO-7 winged suit, with their help, to join the fight against SHIELD. And the first time we see him as the Falcon is when Cap and Natasha interrogate Agent Sitwell and find out about Zola’s algorithm and Lumarian Star.

At the very end of the movie, Sam Wilson decides to help Captain America in his search of the Winter Solider who is none other than his best friend Bucky.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The only time we see Sam Wilson AKA The Falcon here is right at the end of the movie. Thor left to find out more about the Infinity Stones. Hulk deliberately went off the radar. And Tony would take some time off. That is when Captain America, and Natasha, remained to lead a new group of Avengers. And recruited Sam Wilson as one of them. The other members included Vision, Wanda Maximoff, and War Machine.

Ant-Man

We only saw Sam for some time after Scott Lang faced him. This was during a fight while trying to steal a device from an old storage facility in Upstate New York. This facility was however converted into a protected Avengers compound. Scott escaped with the device after shrinking and disrupting the circuits in Sam’s mechanical wings. They would next meet in Captain America: Civil War.

Captain America: Civil War

This movie showed Sam Wilson in his righteous avatar. After a 2-year break post the events of Captain America: Winter Soldier, Cap, and Sam are back to track Bucky. And the fact that Sam was present when Captain Rogers decided to speak to the newly captured Bucky, proves that Rogers trusts him with secrets.

Even after the sanctioning of the Sokovia Accords, Sam chose to stand outside the law with Captain Steve Rogers. He knew very well that the authorities would come for him for helping Rogers but he had made up his mind. He was even imprisoned along with the other members of Team Cap in a maximum-security prison after the big fight. But eventually, Rogers freed them all.

Avengers: Infinity War

Sam Wilson hid alongside Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff before coming to the rescue of Wanda and Vision when Thanos’ Black Order attacked them in Scotland. However, he would ultimately turn to dust as a result of Thanos’ snap, along with Bucky (and half of the world’s population). This was before they would return in Avengers: Endgame after 5 years.

Avengers: Endgame

Sam Wilson would return in Endgame after Bruce Banner’s Hulk snapped them back into existence. He was one among the heroes who and won against Thanos’ army. At the end of the movie, we see him and Bucky help Steve return the stones to their respective places in the timeline. After Rogers came back, he handed his shield to Sam: in other words, the mantle of Captain America (while Bucky nodded).

Sam Wilson-Bucky Barnes Chemistry

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes (as Winter Soldier) fought each other in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and it was brutal. This further adds to the relationship that they share, now that they are on the same team and will be working together in the upcoming series.

Through the course of the events in the movies, we can say that Sam and Bucky have evolved as partners. In Civil War, though they had some kind of funny friction between them, it did grow into a genuine friendship. And this is what we will see continue in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.