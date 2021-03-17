FTWS Leak Suggests Sam Wilson Will Lose His Wings

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is hours away and the leaks are ramping up from spoiling a major cameo to Falcon losing wings here’s what you need to know

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is right around the corner to kicks off on the Disney+ streaming service. And it seems all the building blocks for another successful Marvel show have been set. Riding on the back of WandaVision’s fulfilling climax, FTWS will be Marvel’s second instalment in phase four and is set to follow Captain America’s closest pals. However, while Bucky Barnes returns with his fist of vibranium, it is unclear whether Falcon/Sam Wilson will return with wings or wielding a shield.

The show is set to premiere this Friday on Disney+.

The show is set to follow the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore the choices Sam and Bucky are faced with in a post-Endgame world.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Leak

There were several previous leaks from the FTWS set that suggested Sam could be stepping into Cap’s shoes as the new Captain America in the new series. But they were later debunked when new leaks emerged indicating that a secret US Agent could be wielding the shield instead. If this plot holds any water, it would suggest that the government might have found a way to create another super-soldier. But that remains a huge unknown.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, an old Steve Rogers hands the vibranium shield to Sam Wilson, a move which was widely regarded as a baton handover. It also signified a form of recommendation but with Steve Rogers dead, it is hard to tell how much of his wishes the government intends to honour.

Clips from the released trailers show several scenes where Sam is seen handling the shield, even though he hasn’t been seen in the traditional white, blue and red Captain America costume just yet. Anthony Mackie himself has repeatedly dodged the question of whether he eventually becomes the new Captain America, stating that those are obviously “big shoes to fill”.

“He was a fan just like everyone else,” the actor continued, “Sam Wilson was a regular guy who just won the lottery because Black Widow knocked on his door and needed a place to hide.”

Late last year, Mackie’s stunt double Aaron Toney, who has doubled as Falcon since his Mackie’s debut in Captain America: Winter Soldier announced that he would no longer double as Falcon after FTWS. Of course, this fueled speculations that Sam Wilson might in fact be losing his wings after the series and take up the shield instead. However, set photos from the FTWS revealed that Sam Wilson would be getting a major upgrade to his Falcon suit.

The first episode of FTWS is set to premiere this week and is already making very positive reviews from critics and journalists who have already seen the first episode. Reviews have mostly hinted that the show will feature a huge amount of Marvel’s typical comic relief, mixed with thrilling buddy-style action.

What FTWS Is all about?

FTWS director Kari Skogland confirmed that the miniseries would be very much like a six-part movie, with action scenes and grounded performances to guarantee a complete cinematic experience.

From the beginning, we were making a six-hour film.

The director explained that when the series was shut down due to Covid, “We went straight into post-production and continued editing.” Further adding, “While the world was changing, we were able to sharpen our focus. When we went back, we knew what we were going through. It didn’t change anything (plotwise), it just helped us focus,” added Skogland.

The first episode streams this Friday on Disney+.

Recently, Marvel President, Kevin Feige was asked if there would be a second season. “We get asked (that question) much more in television, because people expect it to be like what they know before: Where’s season 2?” Feige continued, “We approached it like the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one.”

As far as a season 2 goes, Feige added “If we’re able to do another one, there are certainly ideas,” Of course, it goes without saying that any discussion about a sequel would hinge on a successful showing, but with so many good reviews from critics following its first episode, FTWS could very much be on the front foot.