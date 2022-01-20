After Failing At Box-office Will The Matrix Continue Without The Wachowskis

We live in a society where franchises/sequels/reboots are the only thing a studio deems worthy of making these days. While films do get made with new stories, many of them are not given a big production budget or even a marketing budget to compete with these big IP projects.

For example, Matt Reeves’ The Batman being made at 100 million budget shows how far the faith in the DC brand has fallen from the top brass at WB. Therefore last Christmas when WB rebooted another franchise from the 2000s- The Matrix with new chapter Resurrections, the question was inevitable about a sequel. So will The Matrix: Resurrections get a sequel?

Keanu Reeves is currently unsure of more Matrix movies

THR reports that Keanu Reeves who plays the iconic Neo in the Matrix franchise had signed a one-picture deal so it is unknown if he wants to return in future sequels. Jessica Henwick said she’d be up for more Matrix should the opportunity present itself.

“I loved playing Bugs,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere. “I would love to see where she goes. I think she’s validated in this film because [my character] believes that Neo is alive and that comes true. So yeah, I would definitely love to revisit her.” The trade magazine also reported that there is a possibility Henwick’s character Bugs gets her own HBO Max miniseries, similar to how John Cena’s Peacemaker had a spinoff show of its own from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

It remains to be seen in the Wachowski sisters return

The future of the franchise will also depend on what the Wachowski sisters think. They did allude to the fact that WB had decided to go forward with the franchise with or without them. So they really didn’t have much choice other than to return.

“Things have changed, the market’s tough. I’m sure you can understand why our beloved parent company Warner Bros. has decided to make a sequel to the trilogy,” Smith says in the movie. Further saying, “They informed me they’re going to do it with or without us.” The jibe here is not-so-meta of course!

While only Lana returned to direct The Matrix Resurrections, the duo may return for future sequels if the possibility arises.

Resurrections has failed at the box office

The sequel of The Matrix franchise usually depends on how much money the present movie makes. The movie was made on a massive budget of 190 million but so far has only made 140 million worldwide. While the movie was available in a few countries where HBO Max had a dual release, so far the movie has looked like a failure.

But since WB studios don’t have any exciting new IP in their pipeline and all their stalwart talents like Christopher Nolan, Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck leaving for other studios. They have very limited options for their future films, hence the chance of another Matrix film is very high.

The Matrix Resurrections was released on December 22, 2021. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.