Ezra Miller’s The Flash Is Not A Superhero Movie

The Flash movie directed by Andy Mushietti featuring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen is being filmed currently. The cinematographer of the film has come out and said some interesting stuff about the first solo outing for the Flash.

Watch: Flash Panel @ DC FanDome

Video Credits: Exploding Rubber Ducky

The Flash’s DP Braham drops some tidbits

Henry Braham who is the Director of photography for The Flash has come out and revealed some interesting details about the first-ever solo Flash film.

“[The Flash is] going great. I mean, it’s a complex movie, and it’s a fantastic concept of bringing in the generations of this kind of comic book. Again, it’s not a comic book movie. It’s not based in reality, but it’s a much more kind of technically complex — I think all the filmmakers are really keen that the technical complexity of the storytelling doesn’t get in the way of just good-quality filmmaking. He further said,

Hopefully, I don’t think it’ll ever come across as a superhero movie. It will come across as a movie, and that’s what it is.”

Miller’s The Flash will be a different kind of Superhero movie

According to the DP, it seems like the creative team behind the Flash is working hard to make this film a good one instead of just another studio-made superhero movie, although their actions such as removing Ray Fisher as Cyborg suggest otherwise.

Related: Henry Cavill Quitting DC After Finding Out Plot Of The Flash Movie

Braham continues,” I think that’s the way these things need to go. We need to be making great, great, great films that happen to have superheroes who have truthful characters behind them, with all the character flaws that we find in humanity.”

Braham was also the Director of Photography for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy. Although Guardians was a hit, The Suicide Squad was a massive failure. The muted colours in Corto Maltese didn’t come across as brilliant but as jaded. Hopefully, he does a better job with The Flash but is hard to compete with the brilliant time-reversal scene in Zack Snyder’s Justice League which was shot by Fabian Wagner.

Watch: The Flash Ezra Miller’s New Superhero Costume design & logo Revealed

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Andy Mushietti will bring back Justice League

Mushietti revealed that he is embracing the fact that the band of underdogs will team up to save the world in his Flash movie. But it remains to see that if this corrupted Justice League might help the Flash in box office revenue. It will be interesting to see how Muschietti will use Flash’s abilities. It will introduce the Multiverse concept as well, which will require Flash to run back and forth in time to interact with various superheroes.

This movie will be a pivotal movie for Warner Bros’ Dc franchise as they attempt to soft reboot the franchise by introducing the multiverse concept which will enable different filmmakers to make their versions of the characters separate from previous interpretations.

Video Credits: Ping Pong Flix

Ezra Miller is very passionate about The Flash

The clip also showed Ezra Miller talking about his character. He said that The Flash is very unique amongst the Justice League with his ability to run very fast and thus change reality by creating different timelines. He also mentions that the Scarlett speedster is the first quantum superhero who can determine reality by using his speed and velocity.

The Flash is scheduled to release in the final quarter of 2022.