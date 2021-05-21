Excited About Friends Reunion, Put It On The Back Burner, Here’s Why

Your expectations will probably crash down even though the much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion is airing soon

Yes!! You heard that right. First things first, the eagerly anticipated show of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is all worked up to be dropped on HBO Max on 27th May. Much earlier than our anticipation. The teaser that was released ahead of the premiere almost picks the thread from where the original was left. In it, we see six protagonists wrapping their arms around one another and strolling on the street, but of course, we can’t see their faces. Just like the series finale where they left the apartment holding the hands for the coffee shop. And the show is titled “The one where they get back together”.

Picture this:



The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/1ZrHq4HxSM — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 19, 2021

The FRIENDS Phenomenon

As a Gen Z (hopefully Gen Alpha too) who has spent her early teens being part of the jibber-jabber of this uber-cool bunch of six friends. There could nothing be more surreal than the FRIENDS reunion. All this writer craved was yet another episode, where one envisaged witnessing tell-tales of Chandler and Monica raising their child in the outskirts, and immaculately pulled off gigs of Mike and Phoebe.

Watch: Friends: The Reunion – full trailer released

Not to miss, Joey still pitching his catchphrases to women ‘How You Doing?’ and then Rachael and Ross still settling the score of whether or not They Were On Break. I mean, Could It Be any Anymore Exciting?

There Are Many Cameos

All being churned out, what we know so far might throw you out of the loop. First, in addition to the main star cast namely, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, the show will feature guest stars.

Friends reunion includes guest stars, emotional moments, set visits, table reads and Phoebe's singing https://t.co/pI4xdiSHmQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 20, 2021

These ‘cameo’ appearances will include names like BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. I mean, Why? Does it sound fishy? And does it blur your ideal vision for the show too?

Reunion’s Format Differs From The Actual Show

So, sorry to break your little bubble, the show will not be based on the line of the traditional format, instead, it is an entirely different piece. These nuggets of information have been dropped by the cast themselves in various interviews. Unlike older ventures, the new pattern will whip out a sit-down show, where the cast will be reminiscing about their time on sets of FRIENDS and not playing the character.

That hints towards a turn-off know? However, as they claim, there will be a couple of surprises for the audience too. I wonder what they will be. Will we view glances from the character’s future and cherish how their life had been trotting ahead after that last sip of coffee in Central Perk?

Related: David Schwimmer Is Not Thrilled About The Reunion With Same Old Friends

Absence Of People Of Colour

In other instances, the show received massive backlash for not featuring people of colour in their Reunion. As the result, this drew a lot of eyes for not being inclusive especially at the time when #blacklivesmatter is taking the world by storm. It would have been nice to see Charlie Wheeler (Ross’ love interest) feature the show as well.

More or less the new format doesn’t align with an enthusiastic fan’s vision for the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion. But we are rooting that those surprises that they don’t want to give away soon pander our craving for the show. With this, we might finally get some closure.