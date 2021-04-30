Everything You Need To Know About Son Of Kong

Son of Kong will take place after the events of Godzilla Vs Kong which is a smashing hit worldwide for Legendary and Warner Bros Studios. The movie, which debuted on March 31 to $31.6 million, has crossed $400 million globally. It is the top-grossing Hollywood-produced movie released since the pandemic halted the movie business. The executives have wasted no time bringing back Adam Wingard to make a sequel to the hit monster clash.

SON of KONG (1933) Climax Dinosaur Fight and Skull Island Earthquake

Son Of Kong- The journey to become the strongest monster

After the devastation and destruction of Godzilla Vs Kong where Godzilla and Kong fight each other and then face off against Mechagodzilla eventually beating him. But in the end, Godzilla decides not to kill Kong and instead walks away claiming the title of King of the monsters while Kong will probably be the King of the hollow earth. So a fair guess would be that Son of Kong would show Kong’s journey to defeating monsters in the Hollow Earth.

What would the plot be?

After the events of Kong: Skull Island which showed Kong’s initial journey and Godzilla Vs Kong showed Kong fighting against the King of monsters, Son of Kong will show how the King of land becomes the King of the Hollow earth as shown at the end of Godzilla Vs Kong. He will defeat the various monsters present in Hollow Earth and learn more about his parents to see how the giant ape has evolved.

#GodzillaVsKong director Adam Wingard is in talks to return for a sequel. It might be 'Son of Kong.'https://t.co/smFTKeZqBf pic.twitter.com/pHeiueQ8Yx — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2021

Godzilla Vs Kong’s success means more Monsterverse

The movie, which debuted on March 31 to $31.6 million, has crossed $400 million globally. It is the top-grossing Hollywood-produced movie released since the pandemic halted the movie business. And it has yet to open in multiple larger markets, among them the U.K., Brazil, and Japan. It also marks the second-best performance in the four-movie MonsterVerse franchise, behind only Kong: Skull Island’s 2017 tally of $566 million. So it makes sense that Son Of Kong is being made.

Son Of Kong’s debute

Kong is kept in hiding in GVK, Godzilla doesn’t sense his presence. But as soon as Kong is being transported to his home, Godzilla immediately arrives and fights Kong in an awesome fight. Godzilla reigns supreme in the first battle. Kong then goes to his true home and gets an ancestral ax which gives him some firepower to go against Godzilla.

Godzilla then finds out where Kong is and they both have their final battle, which is the best part of the movie. Godzilla beats Kong this time too after a long battle. Despite the pale-blue death rays that shoot out of Godzilla’s mouth, it’s an old-fashioned donnybrook, a brawl that feels more physical than digital. Kong has broad shoulders and the ability to make a fist, but Godzilla has claws, a low center of gravity, and a sledgehammer tail.

After the battle, Godzilla realizes there’s no purpose in killing Kong and then moves away to return to the sea. Meanwhile, Kong returns to his true home.

Only one will win. Sound off with your team of choice below! #GodzillaVsKong is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* now. Get tickets: https://t.co/a5EiPVyOc2



*Available on @HBOMax in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers, for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/4uDz1iRkqk — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) April 2, 2021

Director Adam Wingard is in high demand

After making Godzilla vs Kong the biggest blockbuster since the pandemic started, Adam Wingard is in high demand. He is making a sequel to the iconic 1997 Nic Cage movie Face/Off which is no mean feat, while also directing a live-action Thundercats movie for Warner Bros Studios. Legendary doesn’t want to be left behind so that they have signed him up for Son of Kong.