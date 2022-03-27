Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Boys Season 3

With so much happening in the dialogue-less “unhinged” trailer, here’s everything you need to know about The Boys Season 3.

The Boys Season 3 “Red-Band” trailer has taken over the internet and every fan’s screen has blood splashes right now. The trailer brought all the old faces back except Stormfront, some new Supes, but most importantly a lot of action, violence, exploding bodies, and a lot of other “diabolical” Supe stuff.

Let’s have a look at everything that we know as of now and can be expected from the upcoming season of The Boys.

The Boys Continues Its Bloody Streak

The Boys Season 3 trailer proves that the show will continue to walk on the bloody roads that A-Train paved in the very first episode of the show when he ran through Hughie’s girlfriend, Robin.

The blood-shed will continue when the new season arrives, especially after the way season 2 ended. The intemperate Homelander we have seen, will go on another level now when he has lost Stormfront and Ryan. Not to forget, Stormfront is not dead and might return, though we haven’t seen her in the trailer.

Another reason that makes us believe that The Boys will live up to its gory expectations as Homelander will not be the only killing machine this time. The trailer brought Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, a parody of Captain America and Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess, a parody of Scarlet Witch too.

Civil War is ON

We know there will be five new Supes this time, but these are just not new Supes joining The Seven, increasing the trouble for the vigilante group, but they will go head-on with The Seven. The five Supes coming will make up the Payback, the team replaced by The Seven.

Crimson Countess’ attack on a Homelander dressed employee at “Brave Maeve’s Inclusive Kingdom” theme park signals the hatred between the two groups. This hatred between the two gangs, The Seven and Payback may result in a Civil War similar to MCU’s Captain America: Civil War.

Along with Super Soldier and Crimson Countess, the speculated other three Payback members are Iron Man’s parody Tek Night, Mind Droid inspired by Vision, and Swato taking after MCU’s Hank Pym.

Billy Butcher is the new Supe

The Boys Season 3 trailer not only showed some new Supes, but also Billy Butcher transitioning into a Supe. The trailer opens with Butcher’s golden eyes, and towards the middle of the trailer, he is seen holding some greenish serum.

The next scene after he grabs that serum is when he pukes on Hughie’s face and showcase his strength by throwing a Supe away with just a punch. Also, later in the trailer, he is seen shooting with a violent golden laser, no less than his nemesis Homelander.

It is yet to be seen how he got those flary eyes, what did he think before having them and how is he going to play around with them?. Are those eyes going to help him defeat Homelander, or because of being a Supe, he will lose his vigilante group? After all, in Butcher’s own words, “only good supe is a dead supe.”

The old and the new cast

Talking about the cast of the show, all the old cast of the show is back with no news of Aya Cash’s Stormfront. The old faces reprising are Karl Urban (William “Billy” Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell Jr.), Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie January), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko Miyashiro), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and Claudia Doumit (Victoria “Vic” Neuman).

Other confirmed new faces joining the cast are, Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Katia Winter (Little Nina), Miles Gaston Villanueva (Supersonic), Sean Patrick Flanery (Gunpowder), Nick Wechsler (Blue Hawk), Laurie Holden (Crimson Countess), Frances Turner (Monique), Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan (The Twins a.k.a. Tessa and Tommy)

Jack Quaid says “the messiest” The Boys season is here

The expectations with the show’s upcoming season are exorbitantly high. Season 2 lived up to its expectations and was crazier than the first season. Now, with the season 3 trailer already nailing, the show is expected to be its best version yet. Also, The Boys Season 4 already in work signals a confident top-notch finale of the upcoming season.

Not only do the fans believe this will be the best season but Jack Quaid (Hughie) also believes the same. He said that Season 3 is the best yet and it is messier than other seasons. Furthermore, with new characters coming up he is proud of what The Boys team has done with the show.

“I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There are a lot of those signature messed up Boys’ moments.

“I think we tackle a lot of new territories. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome…” Further sharing the blast cast and crew had this season he said, “I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because of all of the actors… But I’m really proud of what we did, and I can’t wait for people to see it”

The Boys’ first episode titled “Payback” with the second and third episodes will be released on 6th June 2022. Post that every episode will be released every Friday, with the show’s finale on 8th July.