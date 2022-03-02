Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Batman

After almost half a decade of being in production, The Batman finally hits the theatres on March 4th. Directed by Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, this new Batman movie will take us into yet another Dark Knight universe, after Ben Affleck’s in Zack Snyder’s DCEU. So what are the things you should know before watching The Batman? Read on to find out:

THE BATMAN – Main Trailer

A Detective story through and through

While the Caped Crusader is known as the world’s greatest detective in the comics, that aspect of the character has not been translated well when it comes to live-action movies. While Ben Affleck’s Batman was shown as an excellent tactician in planning out his battle against Superman, the detective side was glossed over. But director Matt Reeves has made a point to focus thoroughly on Batman’s detective side as Pattinson’s Batman is engaged in a battle of wits with Paul Dano’s Riddler.

Inspired by The Long Halloween

One of the greatest Batman stories, the plot of The Batman will revolve around the Falcone family and Bruce trying to solve the corruption in Gotham. One by one member of the Falcone family keep mysteriously dying on important days possibly by the Riddler or the Penguin, who is tired of the corruption eating up the city which was once great.

Falcone family is one of the wealthiest families in Gotham alongside the Waynes. So it is a race against time for Batman and Gordon to solve the mystery and stop the murders, with Penguin and Riddler pulling the strings.

MORE FROM DKODING: Costume Codes: Deconstructing Robert Pattinson’s Emotionally Heavy Bat-Suit

Robert Pattinson brings out the Vengeance as Batman

Portraying a year two Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson aims to give a performance of a Batman who is still in his early years figuring things out. And so are all the other members of the movie. Andy Serkis’ Alfred is shown as a younger version of the famous Butler, in this iteration Alfred is an Ex-Special Force agent who works as the security head for the Waynes but also mentors Bruce.

Zoe Kravitz‘s Selena Kyle/ Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin are also shown in their early years. Even Jeffrey Wright’s Gordon is not commissioner yet. All this is done to give this film an origin tale-like feel while also leaving room for more character development in the sequels.

The Batman is separate from the DCEU

The Batman will exist in its own little pocket universe which Reeves insisted upon having. So you don’t have to worry about watching any previous DC films for this one. This was Reeves’ quote on making his Dark Knight separate from the DCEU ‘Here’s the thing: I respect that the DC Universe has become an extended universe and all the movies were kind of connected. But another Batman film – it shouldn’t have to carry the weight of connecting the characters from all those other movies. I didn’t want them in there.”

The Batman releases worldwide on March 4th.