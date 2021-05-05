Everything You Need To Know About Green Lantern On HBO Max

In the brightest day, in the darkest night, DC has finally found their Green Lantern

After Ryan Reynold’s ill-fated portrayal of Hal Jordan in the last decade, DC has been trying to reboot the ring-bearing character for a long time without success. But it seems that finally, they have successfully cracked the code for HBO Max.

Finn Wittrock will play Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

A Green Lantern series has been in production hell for a long time in HBO. Then the series went over to HBO Max to improve their original DC catalogue. Finally, the producers have cast Finn Wittrock to play Guy Gardner, who becomes Green Lantern in his journey.

Guy Gardner is the ultimate manifestation of masculinity and heroism, one who operates with an actions-speak-louder-than-words ethos. Moreover, he’s known to be a commanding member of heroic teams such as the Justice League who more often than not ends up clashing with his teammates as much as any supervillains.

While Hal Jordan famously inherited the Green Lantern ring from mortally-wounded alien Abin Sur, it was later revealed that Hal was one of two Earthlings selected as potential successors—with Guy Gardner being the other, and only earned the mantle due to his closer proximity to the dying Lantern. Gardner’s more covetous side took hold after he was relegated to being a backup Lantern, but the ring’s ability to assess a person’s full potential indicated that a true hero resided beneath his pointy exterior.

As per the original DCEU plans

Earlier in Warner Bros Studios when there was a plan to continue the DCEU in the direction of what Zack Snyder had originally planned, there was supposed to be a Green Lantern Corps movie which would have introduced a lot of other supporting Lanterns as well. Zack Snyder had shared a look of his Green Lantern, Jon Stewart but it was rejected by Warner. Green Lantern is an important component of the Justice League but was surprisingly absent because Snyder had planned to introduce the character in Justice League 2 and 3.

Lantern’s arrival on HBO Max

But after seeing so many failed attempts in movies, Warner decided to give the character a fresh start in his series at HBO Max. The series will be run by Arrow producer Greg Berlanti. The series also plans to introduce other lanterns so we can finally see the Green Lantern Corps fighting together against a larger threat.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Green Lantern reinvents the classic DC property through a story, spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Juara. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favourites to never-before-seen heroes.”

HBO Max has a lot of original DC content coming, with Peacemaker from James Gunn’s Suicide Squad having its original show and Matt Reeves Batman universe will be extended in a GCPD show as well. Even JJ Abrahms has been developing Justice League Dark for quite a while. DC fans will surely enjoy a lot of DC goodness coming their way.