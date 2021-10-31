Everything You Need To Know About Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2

Netflix’s one of most commercially successful venture Extraction that concluded with ambiguity about the survival of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is finally getting a sequel. With more than 99 million subscribers tuning in to watch the movie, the film impeccably dishes out action-jammed scenes, a near-perfect storyline, and terrific cinematography. The streaming platform confirmed the same and has spilt beans on what will go down in the upcoming sequel. Here is everything we know so far about Extraction 2.

WHEN AND WHERE

The sequel is likely to get a limited theatrical release and mostly can be streamed on Netflix. At present, no official dates have been confirmed. However, a recent teaser trailer suggests that the movie will be coming soon. Hopefully, in the second half of the new year.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN EXTRACTION 2?

The new instalment will trace a similar plot wherein Tyler has survived his wounds and gets tasked with a new mission. He has to extract a family at the world’s deadliest prison who are staying at the mercy of a Georgian gangster. But the scuffing grows brutal, and in the wake of this, the gangster dies. His equally ruthless brother redeems the death by hunting Tyler’s team in Sydney.

WATCH: EXTRACTION 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER | CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Video Credits: Netflix

The ambiguous ending of the previous iteration is expected to get addressed in the upcoming sequel. The film will also attempt to fill in relationship gaps between Tyler and Gaspar (David Harbour). Sam Hargrave who made his directorial debut with this movie comments about it. He says,

“The beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there’s a lot of ways you can go, you can go forwards or backward. Either way, you look on the timeline are very interesting stories”

Though the opening scenes of the teaser trailer show Tyler surfacing out of the water, it is expected the movie will be moving forward. But take this nugget of information with a grain of salt.

WHO IS WHO: THE CAST

No official casting information has been announced. So far, Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Tyler Rake, the deadly mercenary.

Chris Hemsworth is bulking up (more) to start shooting 'Extraction 2' in 6 weeks 💪💪



(via @chrishemsworth | IG) pic.twitter.com/BF1wMD6YE9 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 18, 2021

THE WRITERS, DIRECTORS, AND WHATNOTS

Joe Russo (Avengers Endgame fabled) who wrote the original film is confirmed to be back the next iteration. Though no confirmation has been done about Sam Hargrave who directed the first instalment. When asked about his plans in the Extraction universe, he said

“I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don’t want to be greedy. There’s a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan.”

Video Credits: Collider Interviews

So far, the audience has pinned high hopes for the upcoming prequel/sequel in the franchise. And it would not be wrong to do so, as Hemsworth along with the Russo brothers’ has always brought something promising to the table. But only time will tell the legitimacy of such hopes.

Let us know how excited are you for the next iteration. Drop the comments below.