Everything You Need To Know About Cannes 2021

The elite annual film festival Cannes (French: Festival De Cannes) that will take place as usual at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France is ramped to run on 6-17 July. The festival is acknowledged worldwide for its impressive line-up of debuting films and brimming glamour. Needless to any introduction, the gala event was cancelled in the year 2020 due to the throes of the pandemic. But as France moves towards the edge of unlocking procedures, the Cannes 2021 will finally happen.

The 74th edition, despite the novel Corona Virus, thankfully will not be any different from its predecessors. The venue stays the same. Though the dates changed multiple times over two years from 2020 to the initial dates of May 2021. But if everything proceeds undisrupted, then the long-waited Cannes will see the daylight on 6th July. As the world’s most prestigious film festival gets resurrected in less than a month, unarguably the preparations are full steam ahead.

The opening night carnival

Leos Carax’s first English language movie, Annette, has been set up for world premiere in Competition after the opening ceremony of 74th Cannes. The film starring musical artists Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, and Simon Helberg is a tale set in Los Angeles about Henry, a stand-up comedian, and Ann, an internationally renowned singer. And the alterations of their lives after their first childbirth, Annette.

This cinema event also includes high-profile Hollywood names like Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”), Sean Penn (“Flag Day”), Nadav Lapid, Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”), Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero), Apichatpong Weerasethakul (“Memoria”) and many new faces. The official selection is also packed with notable women directors Ildikó Enyedi (“The Story of My Wife”) and “Raw” director Julia Ducournau (“Titane”).

An entourage of Jury

The names who will be joining president Spike Lee as the jury of competition have been unveiled. The Cannes International Film Festival has named five women and four men who will be judging the 24 films of the Cannes competition 2021.

Directors Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, and Kleber Mendonça Filho; actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, and Tahar Rahim and singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer along with Spike Lee will form the jury for Cannes.

In the history of Cannes, the jury of 2021 is believed to be the most diverse of all. With members from seven-nation, Brazil to South Korea, the jury will announce the result on 17th July to award the winner with Palme d’Or honors.

The uncalled pandemic effects

Given this unearthed time of health crisis, a covid appropriate protocols were chalked out. According to Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, a biological testing lab is set up 200 meters from the central Palais du Festival. The festivalgoers are expected to get tested every 48 hours.

Sub Event: Cannes Lions 2021

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the largest global gathering of the advertising and creative communication industry. This five-day event is a half-yearly festival that celebrates the best of creativity in branding and networking. As the world witnessed the brunt of deadly Corona, the event will offer a virtual experience rather than following the previous physical format. The dates of which are 21-25 June.

Now we know, Cannes 2021, which will be making a comeback after a year, being a matter of the moment is proving much more plausible than being just a futile hubbub.