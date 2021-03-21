Everything Snyder Redeemed In The Justice League

A look at the major changes Zack Snyder made to Justice League

Now that the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League is available worldwide for streaming, we can finally look at the unaltered original vision of Zack Snyder for his version of the Justice League. It is very interesting to compare and contrast the two versions, so let’s look at some things which are vastly changed from 2017 to 2021.

Fleshed out character arcs

It is hard to give justice to each protagonist and antagonist in a movie like Justice League where there are so many characters. In 2017 Warner Brothers decided to bring in Joss Whedon to make the Justice League more like Marvel’s Avengers, but the result was a catastrophic disaster. It was clear that the filmmakers’ aim was to covert the Justice League into a comedy action-packed superhero adventure. Which was a total tonal shift from Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Fans didn’t appreciate the changes and then started to demand to release The Snyder Cut. In Zack Snyder’s Justice League it was shown how carefully each character is mapped out. Flash and Cyborg benefit the most as they get very interesting and satisfying character stories. Batman very moved by Superman’s sacrifice works very hard to unite the league and devise a plan to stop Steppenwolf.

The Stakes are Higher

For all the hype in 2017 about Justice League, the movie never lived up to its hype, and one of the main reasons for that was the main villain in the movie, Steppenwolf. He never felt like an actual threat with motives, instead, he was a generic alien villain obsessed with ruling the earth. In the Snyder cut, Steppenwolf is a force to be reckoned with. His armour and design, his motives, and his determination to come back in the good graces of Darkseid mean that the Justice League has a hard time stopping him without Superman, and in the end, each league member does their absolute best to stop him successfully. The ending of the Snyder cut is vastly different from the 2017 Justice League.

Junkie Xl returns

Danny Elfman’s score for the Joss Whedon version was very weird because he opted to use the Batman theme from the Michael Keaton and Tim Burton Batman movies which didn’t suit Ben Affleck’s Batman at all. Junkie Xl who’s a long-time collaborator of Zack Snyder returned to the project. He and Hans Zimmer had created the iconic themes for Superman and Wonder Woman in Man Of Steel and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. His brand new score for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was amazing and in line with the previous movies. The new theme called The Crew At Warpower is the standout.

The Visual Aesthetic and CGI

Zack Snyder is known for his gorgeous visuals and cinematography and that is in full effect in the Snyder cut, the visuals are breathtaking and the CGI especially Cyborg and Steppenwolf are the standouts. Zack Snyder’s trademark Slo-Mo shots are also present throughout the movie.

A resolve to Henry Cavill’s Infamous Moustache Gate

Fans might never have to see the weird face which was butchered by terrible CGI during the reshoots of joss whedon’s justice league. Zack Snyder had already shot all of Henry Cavill’s scenes for his version and his face looks normal as it should in the Snyder Cut.



Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out on various streaming platforms worldwide.

