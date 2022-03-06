Every Illuminati Coming To Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness

Reed Richards and Namor will join the Illuminati with Professor X, Mordo, Captain Carter, and either Supreme Iron Man or Captain Marvel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a step ahead of our speculations and theories. The recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is not only astounding but has a hell lot to digest. Several theories came true and that in turn paved the path for several more theories.

Doctor Strange meets the Illuminati. #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/rZnp29tj5r — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) February 13, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is beyond madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is indeed going to take us to madness. Apart from the several expected and unexpected cameos, MCU will also bring the Illuminati with six signature Illuminati members, the first time on the big screen.

The trailer is interconnected with several universes meeting at a single point. We can witness some old faces, some new faces, some expected/unexpected cameos, and Illuminati finally making it to the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Marvel comics, Illuminati is a secret superhero organisation formed by the founding members of different superhero groups across the universe. For example, Iron Man led the Avengers, Professor Xavier led the X-Men, Reed Richards led the Fantastic Four, then Namor, the King of Atlantis, Black Bolt, the King of Inhumans, and along with all of these, The Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange was also a part of the Illuminati.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Illuminati & Cameos [Expla… https://t.co/rBzc3Ypji3 via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/gTLZjjmMw4 — Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) February 19, 2022

The Illuminati secretly shared ideas and strategies to keep the planet out of danger. So, if Illuminati gathers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will be their first appearance on the big screen.

Professor X will lead the Illuminati

Now, coming back to the trailer, one of the most amazing segments is when Doctor Strange is in handcuffs and is being escorted by Ultron bots or Iron Legion. While he is being escorted in front of a mysterious tribunal, we hear an unforgettable voice, the voice of none other than Professor Xavier.

Patrick Stewart’s Professor X confirmed to appear in ‘#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness’ pic.twitter.com/MkeARYP6Va — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) February 13, 2022

Now, when we hear Patrick Stewart saying “We should tell him the truth,” the tribunal no longer stays mysterious, it is the Illuminati. And, to make this entire scene even more legit, we get a glimpse of Professor X’s bald head and signature blue suit.

Tom Cruise’s Supreme Iron Man is here

While the scene shows six chairs and Stewart’s voice says “We”, it is sheer proof that the movie is going to have a multiverse version of the Illuminati. Above all, this version of the Illuminati will probably be led by Professor X, who will have Supreme Iron Man by his side.

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ySa1RHnnYN — Dainéil Ó Corra (@ua_Corra) February 14, 2022

Why we say Supreme Iron Man, is because Tony Stark was one of the founding members of the Illuminati. So, Stark’s Illuminati version, which happens to be the strongest Iron Man with three infinity stones, is expected to be seated in one of those tribunal chairs. The biggest catch here won’t be the appearance of Supreme Iron Man, but the predictions that suggest that the role will be played by none other than Tom Cruise.

Captain Marvel or Nova can replace Supreme Iron Man

Talking about Supreme Iron Man taking one chair, social media is divided into two parts. Some people believe that it is not Supreme Iron Man that will appear in the movie, but a variant of Captain Marvel.

WANDA VS A CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT GOD IM COMING UP #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/Pj9ITgNCK0 — ken (@wandaslizzie) February 13, 2022

There are rumours that the fighting scenes in the trailer, where Wanda is fighting with someone really powerful, that is none other than Monica Rambeau a.k.a Spectrum. The extremely powerful lightning that can be seen is probably the photon energy, which signifies the Captain Marvel variant.

The debate doesn’t end here with Supreme Iron Man or Spectrum, there is another part of the story that suggests the photon energy could be because of Richard Rider, a.k.a Nova.

Baron Mordo will have the seat instead of Sorcerer Supreme

According to the Illuminati made by Stark, Doctor Strange is one of the members. But, since Strange himself is in custody and stands in front of that tribunal, there are chances that his chair goes to Baron Mordo.

Several rumours and theories suggest Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo will be a part of the Illuminati. It’s been a while since we saw Mordo on the screen, and now he has probably returned to teach Doctor Strange a lesson.

Mordo says in the trailer that the rules of space and time were bent, so there will be consequences. So, it makes all the sense that he had something to do with Strange’s arrest and he gets a chair on the Illuminati table.

Captain Carter is one of the Illuminati

Another nearly sure name is Captain Carter. She had been speculated long back and the Giant Freakin Robot had reported that Haylee Atwell will make it as Captain Carter, the question is for how long.

Disney+ is dropping more teases of Captain Carter showing up in Doctor Strange 2!https://t.co/yHDl2D9jfp pic.twitter.com/L6YeFuOYUs — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) February 19, 2022

Now, after seeing the movie’s poster and then spotting Captain Carter’s shield in it, we are even more sure that Peggy Carter will be there, and will probably occupy another Illuminati chair.

Namor and Mister Fantastic will join the force too.

The above names suffice for four names out of the six Illuminati members – Professor X, Baron Mordo, Captain Carter, either of Supreme Iron Man or Monica Rambeau. So, the remaining two could be Namor and Mister Fantastic.

Namor, the Sub-Mariner is expected to make his debut in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Being the king of Atlantis, rival Kingdom of T’Challa’s Kingdom, he will probably appear as the main villain in the Black Panther sequel. But all of this doesn’t mean that he cannot appear before that.

Talking about Mister Fantastic a.k.a Reed Richards, rumours of Fantastic Four making it through the multiverse doors have been going on since these doors opened. Since Fantastic Four has to meet the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are chances that the sixth Illuminati Member could be Mister Fantastic.

The reign of speculations and theories has just started. Several rumours will come forth about who would complete the Illuminati, and in fact, if there’s going to be Illuminati in the movie Everything will fall into place only once Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the theatre on 6th May 2022.