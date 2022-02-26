Every Expected Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Here are all the cameos that may happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and take it a step ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer when Wong said “You opened the doorway between the universes, we don’t know who or what will walk through it,” he was referring to the crazy number of cameos that the movie will have.

“Once it became Sam, it was always about making it a Sam Raimi picture…Your head’s going to be spun.”



— Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/AlYs5jEXv2 — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) February 14, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 will have more cameos than No Way Home

While we thought Spider-Man: No Way Home had a lot of cameos and no MCU movie can compete with that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is certainly going to prove us wrong. Multiverse of Madness is certainly going to make us mad with several things, out of which one would be a huge number of cameos.

The question with MCU movies is not if there will be a cameo, the question is, how many cameos will there be? As the list of movies progresses in the Marvel franchise, the number of cameos in each movie increases too.

Doctor Strange sequel which is believed to be one of the biggest Marvel blockbusters of all time is expected to have several huge cameos. Not only does the trailer support these expectations, the poster also leaves no stone unturned to give fans an enormous room for cameo expectations and speculations.

All the expected cameos

The trailer and poster bring forth several easter eggs and cameos. The prospective list of cameos continues to increase as the movie date arrives. Some of the most prominent faces that are predicted to be there in the Multiverse of Madness are:

Deadpool

Marvel fans have been waiting for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to make his MCU debut. And, this is probably going to come true when the Multiverse of Madness hits the theatre. The claim has become firmer when eagle sighted fans spotted Deadpool on the Doctor Strange sequel’s movie poster.

Deadpool shushing in the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness poster? #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/JqYeawKVok — Erin 🌈 (@VeryErry) February 14, 2022

The poster had Benedict Cumberbatch casting some spell with shattered glass all around him. In that shard, fans claim to have spotted Deadpool in his “finger on the lips” pose. Despite such strong claims, Reynolds has strictly denied his presence in the movie.

Ghost Rider

One of the most unexpected cameos that can happen in the Multiverse of Madness is Ghost Rider. It has been a while since we got to see Nicholas Cage on a motorbike, so maybe the multiverse makes it happen.

With the skull on fire…

Nicholas Cage's Ghost Rider will appear in Doctor Strange 2. pic.twitter.com/hfZehKrRPj — Mysterious Hero (@TheDirectUSA) February 15, 2022

But, even if the Ghost Rider is in the movie, it cannot be said for sure that the character will be played by Cage, as his last two movies, Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance didn’t do well. So, maybe there comes a brand new character who plays the role if there’s a Ghost Rider cameo.

Wolverine

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has been one of the most wanted cameos in the MCU franchise. Fans wanted Jackman to reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that didn’t happen. So, now all eyes are on the Doctor Strange sequel if it brings the Wolverine back.

I believe Kevin Feige’s ultimate goal is to put Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) together on the big screen. It’s going to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/0Yqc4enK1Z — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 14, 2022

Jackman played the character for nearly two decades in the X-Men franchise and had said that he will return to the role whenever needed. Considering how well the MCU serves their fans, it’s probably about time for the adamantium-infused mutant to return.

Loki

It shouldn’t come as a shock if Loki makes it through the multiverse door, after all, the entire chaos was started when Lady Loki a.k.a Sylvie killed He Who Remains and wrecked the sacred timeline.

WandaVision Awakened a Prime Nexus Being

Loki tore down the TVA and unleashed the Multiverse

Spider-Man tore down the walls between the Multiverse for the MCU

Doctor Strange reaches the Critical point! https://t.co/n9uLTEzunI — HMK (@HMKilla) February 13, 2022

The biggest connection between Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that they have the same writer, Michael Waldron. Also, there are several concepts that come straight from the Loki series to the upcoming movie, especially the concept of variants.

Tobey Maguire

The rumours of Tobey Maguire continuing to wear the Spider suit have been in the air after he returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The rumours became stronger when the director of No Way Home, Saimi Raimi emerged as the director for Multiverse of Madness too.

RUMOR: Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire, will help Doctor Strange steal the Eye of Agamotto. #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/gIn3wXM2xI — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) February 18, 2022

These rumours have a foolproof background to this. Recently, the Portuguese dub voices of Wanda Vision and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker – Marianna Torres and Manolo Rey respectively made a social media post together. Furthermore, they said “good things are coming” for the fans.

So if Tobey reprises his role in the upcoming movie, he would continue the story of Peter Parker from Spider-Man 3.

Leonardo De Caprio

Talking about Spider-Man in the Multiverse of Madness, Tobey Maguire is not the only candidate. There are rumours that suggest it’s just not Maguire’s Peter Parker that can appear, but Leonardo De Caprio can also debut in the Spider-Man suit.

Could they be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? 🌌 #Marvel #MarvelStudios



Leonardo DiCaprio as Peter Parker / Spider-Man 🕷️ by apexform



John Krasinski as Steve Rogers / Captain America 🛡️ by sham.00k



Tom Cruise as Tony Stark / Iron Man 🎇 by spdrmnkyxxiii pic.twitter.com/GNdPVNhI1r — SpeakComix 💬 (@speakcomix) December 26, 2020

Rumours suggest that Caprio will debut in the MCU as a Spider-Man variant. Around a month back, Giant Freakin Robot reported that a screenshot was leaked on social media that showed Leonardo as Peter Parker in Doctor Strange 2.

Ben Affleck’s Daredevil

Now, with both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in MCU there are all the chances in the world that the Devil’s of Hell Kitchen will appear in the Multiverse of Madness. The big news here is not the presence of Murdock in the upcoming movie, but who will actually play that character.

Marvel Reportedly Wanted Ben Affleck As Daredevil In 'Doctor Strange 2' https://t.co/HDyUDS9KZS pic.twitter.com/CFu2iJI3Bw — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) January 17, 2022

Rumours suggest that the role will not be played by Charlie Cox, but by Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck, most popular for his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a Batman, played the Daredevil in 2003 Daredevil. Though the chances of Bruce Wayne appearing are scarce, we never know what is MCU up to.

Shang Chi, Bruce Banner, Sylvie, Jean Grey, and The Punisher

There are several more names that can make it through the multiverse doors. The list of other rumoured superheroes and vigilantes include Simu Liu’s Shang Chi, Edward Norton’s Bruce Banner, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

#DoctorStrange theory:



MAYBE the Illuminati has arrested Sylvie (from “Loki”) for what she’s done to the multiverse and that’s how she and possibly even Loki appear in #MultiverseOfMadness…? pic.twitter.com/wo6Kqb8Qko — Ethan🍿 (@wariswhack) February 14, 2022

Theories, speculations, and rumours have just started filling in, and they will not definitely stop until the movie hits the theatres. Since the doors of different universes open in the movie, “we don’t know who or what will walk through it”

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will release on 6th May 2022.