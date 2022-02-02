Euphoria: Rue’s Secret is Out And Who’s That Mystery Child

Filled with painfully awkward scenes, epic musicals, and a script that tried its best to stick true to Euphoria’s high standard, the latest episode of Euphoria Season 2 follows the tumultuous journeys of our main characters. Though in a very seemingly inconsequential manner even as it makes great strides in its plot and character arcs.

Rue and Jules’ Fragile Love Story

One arc of this episode follows Rue and Jules’ fragile love story as it advances on a rocky path as Elliot’s relationship with the duo is put on the pedestal and the truth about Rue’s sobriety threatens to come out. Ironically, the episode starts with Rue proclaiming how much she loves Jules as she is unable to “feel her” during an intimate moment due to her drug use.

As the tension in the room keeps rising, the duo surrounds Elliot in a sexually charged dare contest to make each other as jealous as they can. The trajectory that started with the declaration of love by Rue ends with her claiming she can’t stand Jules and Elliot revealing the truth about her sobriety. Oh, and Jules and Elliot make out.

Rue’s drug abuse storyline climaxes in an epic musical (something Euphoria is known for), including a cameo by Labrinth (the series composer) and by Rue’s father, set in a Church (which might indicate a funeral). Fans construe this to be foreshadowing for the death of maybe Ali or even Rue, but it’s hard to assume it to be so due to Euphoria’s reputation for extravagantly imagined sequences.

In Nate’s World

On the other side of the coin of toxic love triangles, Cassie and Nate’s relationship very actively degrades as the status of his relationship with Maddy is questioned. Cassie questions her loyalty to Maddy and witnesses the manipulative nature of Nate first-hand. The tensions culminate at Maddy’s birthday party as Cassie aggressively gets drunk and vomits in the hot tub while chanting sorry.

Speaking of Nate, his father Cal goes on a self-discovery journey filled with revisiting his childhood bar, getting drunk, dropping truth bombs, and coming out to his family. As the revelation about Nate knowing about his sex tapes and lying about his fight with Fezco begins to hit him, he declares that he doesn’t understand about his son and that he is Cal’s biggest regret. Along with that, he reveals his sexual exploits to his entire family (in a needlessly exposed fashion).

Who’s the Mystery Child?

Fans were quick to notice Cal focusing on a family portrait that included a third mystery child that was not mentioned before, and the internet is rife with fan theories.

Overall, while the latest episode of Euphoria Season 2 was disappointing considering the high standards it imposed on itself, it progresses its characters a lot to the edge of dramatic explosion and confrontation. As the midseason, it sets up a lot of the character arcs and plotlines.

So, in the end, it fulfilled the basic job it had to do, making the viewers want to watch the next episode and we are itching to find out what happens in the next episode.