Euphoria Returns To Form – Rue’s Demons Catch Up With Her

After a disappointing last episode, Sam Levinson brings his teen drama back to form with the latest episode titled, Stand Still Like a Hummingbird, which spends the entire runtime on a grounded focus on Rue and her withdrawal as the consequences of her relapse finally catches up with her.

// This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of the HBO Drama, Euphoria.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

The last episode ended with Jules learning about Rue’s relapse. This episode begins with a heavy confrontation between Rue and her family as they confront her and ask her to return to rehab. Leslie, Rue’s mom, has gotten rid of her drug suitcase (which she had borrowed from the ruthless drug dealer, Leslie) and Rue flips out knowing the danger she might be in without the drugs or the money equivalent. She cuts ties with Jules and Elliot for telling on her and declares that Jules love for Rue is false.

The entire episode follows Rue as she escapes from her family’s attempt to have her admitted in the ER and eventually Rehab, searching for relief from her withdrawal symptoms. She knocks on the doors of her friend, Lexi, where she reveals Cassie’s secret relationship with Nate to Maddie on a destructive streak and escapes in the following commotion. She is rejected by Fezco when he sees her trying to steal his grandma’s prescription. She resorts to breaking and entering and stealing jewelry and money from the house of an unsuspecting couple, which leads to a brief pedestrian police chase.

Eventually resorting to visiting Laurie, she presents her stolen goods and asks for any sort of drugs as relief, having to take intravenous Morphine (something she hasn’t done before). When Laurie implies prostituting Rue in order to make back the money she lost, Rue gets back on the road once again, her fate unknown.

The Fan Response

With a grounded focus on Rue, and an uncharacteristic lack of music numbers, Euphoria presents a very realistic and brazen view of Rue’s addiction, with the entire episode being carried solely by Zendaya’s stellar performance.

The highs and lows of her emotional ordeal had fans prompting #Emmy which started trending on Twitter. This episode has been widely agreed to be the best episode of the season, if not the show, especially after the last episode which was considered a major disappointment.

Never been on American television as a cast member. This was a pretty spiritual experience with the cast and crew that attended – felt like I left my body when we were recording this. Thank you to the @euphoriaHBO Universe and creators for welcoming me on set 💜 pic.twitter.com/GxFbRbCP7P — Labrinth (@Labrinth) January 31, 2022

Regarding the journey of her character, Rue, Zendaya had the following to say on her Instagram –

“I think in this show, and this season more specifically, she hits rock bottom. It’s my hope for people watching that they will see her as a person worthy of her love.”

What’s Next?

With Rue on the road, a mysterious visitor on Leslie’s door in a cliffhanger ending, and Cassie’s secret exposed in a sequence that was mostly sidelined; fans have a lot of drama to look forward to in the upcoming episodes. Rue has now discarded all the connections of her life and is truly alone. There is bound to be a big explosion in the love triangle of Cassie, Maddie, and Nate.

Euphoria returns on Sunday, Feb 13th at 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO MAX.