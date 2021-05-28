Eternals Is Marvel’s Mini Game Of Thrones

With the Eternals and Deviants, MCU brings an exciting love triangle

The cast of Eternals is undoubtedly power-packed from top to bottom. It includes Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos; Salma Hayek as Ajak; Lia McHugh as Sprite; Don Lee as Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. But then there is something that even outshines that cast, that is a love triangle. Eternals has an eternal love triangle which will be driving the movie towards a romantic side.

The Love triangle

Marvel has had love stories before, and those love stories have appealed to the viewers as well. But this is the first time a movie has such a power-packed cast, and there’s a love triangle that is so badly awaited by the MCU fans.

What makes the love triangle even more peculiar are the characters who will fall in love, humankind-loving Sersi, all-powerful Ikaris and human warrior Dane.

The Trailer

The trailer of Eternals begins with Eternals’ ship appearing in front of anglers, where two of the Eternals, Gemma Chan a.k.a Sersi and Richard Madden a.k.a Ikaris, talk like lovers. Sersi, looking at the Earth, says, “it’s beautiful, isn’t it?” while Ikaris stares at her blankly.

Sersi is known to have an affinity with humans, live with them and pick up their characteristics. In the second half of the trailer, Ikaris is seen with Black Knight, a.k.a Dane Whitman, when they both witness a storm at a distance.

Whitman is not an Eternal; he is a scientist who is believed to steal Sersi from Ikaris, which will lead to the stand-alone movie of Black Knight. Also, a storm in Marvel is a sign of someone Celestial being is on the way.

The King In The North

The Eternals seem like a mini Game of Thrones where two of the most dominant GOT characters are cast. The initial King in the North Robb Stark (Madden) and Jon Snow or Aegon Targaryen (Harington), true heir to the Iron throne, also the King in the North – falls in love with an Eternal named Sersi (Chan).

Though in GOT, Robb and Jon will prefer dying rather than falling in love with the evil queen, Cersei. Here, the catch is the trio forms a love triangle. The GOT brothers will fall in love with the same woman, Sersi.

The Eternals is a race of immortal alien beings having superhuman powers. They have lived on Earth for thousands of years but without being noticed. They will reunite to face the Earth’s most ancient enemies, the Deviants. The team functions as a single conscience, “Uni-Mind”, when they unite.

There are a lot of things that are yet to be sorted. Eternals could be the next Avengers, and the movie will pave a path for the film Black Knight.

The Eternals is expected to be released on 5th November 2021. What do you feel about Marvel’s Eternals and Game of Thrones mix?