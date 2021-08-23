Eternals Is The Next Endgame Of The MCU

With Marvel’s shared viewership of theatre and Disney Plus, what fate is in store for Eternals, the biggest MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame?

MCU Eternals is a movie that is made for the big screen. Nevertheless, the present situation does bring in the safety of the movie-going audience as a consideration. Will Marvel take a leap of faith and go for an exclusive theatrical release or will Eternals have a simultaneous release on Disney Plus too?

Eternals – More Than Superheroes

MCU Eternals will be Marvel’s first step in a new genre of superheroes. In many ways, it will be the first of kinds for Marvel fans as well as Marvel itself. The first among these is Chloe Zhao as its director. Acclaimed for her Nomadland, Zhao’s unique visual style made Kevin Feige convince the Disney people that her test shots didn’t have any special effects.

Such a creation deserves a theatrical opening barring which the audience will surely miss its grandeur. The MCU in itself has always given the audience a larger-than-life experience in the theatres. On the other hand, the backlash that Black Widow suffered is proof is it important to reconsider every decision before going ahead with the release. Otherwise, to get sued won’t be worse.

A Greater Universe

Marvel Studios’ What If gave us a glimpse of the numerous possibilities resulting from the multiverse bang. And the future of the MCU, beginning with Eternals, will take these possibilities further. A huge cast is another plus. The movie will be the debut of a long list of great actors in the MCU, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, Gil Birmingham, and Harish Patel.

Celestials, Deviants, Eternals, and more such beings will arrive at the MCU. And since they are all new to us, Marvel needs to take every step steadily. This is because to take forward the MCU will be an even tougher job in that there will be more characters that will come face to face with each other. This will lead to more storylines and thus more movies.

The Shang-Chi Theory

Kevin Feige recently spoke to Variety about the release of Eternals. While talking about it, he mentioned the hybrid release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He wants the fans and the audiences to “have the choice” when opting to watch a movie. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings promising never-before-seen action, a theatre experience would have been better as it usually is with any Marvel movie and even more. Everything is about money, so Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the litmus test for Disney to plan its future releases of the year and even for those in 2022 as the pandemic will likely continue till then.

Eternals will give us something in the vein of the Avengers but equal if not more epic in its style and tone. From the looks of the final trailer, the movie seems unlike anything we have ever seen in MCU so far. The movie will release on November 5, 2021.