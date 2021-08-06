Emmy Nominations 2021: The Hits And The Misses

The television industry’s accolade season is here. The Academy of Television Arts and Science (ATAS), recognizing excellence in television, bestows this prestigious America Awards. The nominee list that was rolled out several days back, undeniably, had some of the most deserving performances of all time, but sadly featured some of the grey-area pickings. With that being charted, the $64 question is, what are the good hits and bad misses of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards?

The queer packs

As we march towards inclusivity in the 21st century, the conventional format of bestowal demands tweaking too. And this is what the 73rd Emmy Awards have triumphantly achieved. With the queerest nominations in the history of Emmy’s, we wonder, will the same trail go long or not?

Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter for their respective role in Pose are the first transgender lead ever nominated. Other names who carved out the history are Bowen Yang for Supporting Actor in Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live, Dan Levy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Kate McKinnon for Supporting Actress, RuPaul for Best Host of a Reality/Competition series, and many more. For the time being, the list is inexhaustive.

A shout-out to narrowing the ethnicity gap

The performers of colour in the nomination list are in double digits. Interestingly, this has been happening routinely for quite some time. The 73rd Emmy’s witnessed 44% of the acting nomination belonging to POC. The black actors’ representation is pegged at 37.5% including Afro-Latinas. This time at least half of the spots in the Lead Drama actor and actress were taken up by people of colour.

But here is what irked the audience.

A mystifying Emmy nomination for three minutes role

When you hear this, you will question what is Emmy’s up to? Don Cheadle fabled for his role as Colonel Rhodes in the Avengers saga was nominated for his cameo in the pilot episode of Disney+ TV series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. With a total of three minutes of screen time, the actor is bewildered. As the nomination was released, the actor took to Twitter to address it. He Tweeted, “Thanks, well-wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, [people who don’t get it], i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go …”

The copious cringe

One of the nominations that have everyone bat their eyes includes Indian Matchmaking in the category Unstructured Reality Program. The show is produced by American-Indian filmmaker Smriti Mundhra. Albeit it boasts the global cast ensemble, the content delivery falls flat and miserably disappoints the audiences. The show has been cornered for dramatizing the objectionable issues and more so fallen under the debate as an underservant in the nominations.

Underrepresentation of Asians

The released Emmy nominations have once again put the issue of diversity in the limelight. With little representation in these accolades, the question that still lingers is, when the required alteration will take place in this aspect?

The abysmally low representation is evident from the fact that none of the 32 lead actors from the different genres was performers of Asian descent. Surprisingly, only four nominations pertained to Asian descent. The names are: Bowen Yang for Supporting Actor in Comedy Series, Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Max Minghella, and Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo

The Emmy Awards undoubtedly have some of the good hits and the bad misses. If not in entirety, but still has proved its relevance. In these dooming times, this accolade has emerged as a beacon of hope for transparent recognition.